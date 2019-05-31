Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two Ride The Pattern clinics will be held next month at the Zoetis American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

At the event, AQHA Professional Horsemen will show the audience how they would complete a pattern from that show.

Donations will be accepted during the Ride The Pattern clinics from the audience for the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund. The crisis fund helps professionals in times of need, arising from sudden and demonstrable hardship or disaster of a severe and unexpected nature or from serious physical illness.

AQHA Professional Horsemen appreciate donations to the crisis fund and hope to see everyone at this year’s clinics.

The two Ride The Pattern clinics planned for the Ranch Horse World Show are:

Ranch Riding – Amateur and Youth VRH/NRSHA and Level 1 Patterns

AQHA Professional Horsemen Marilyn and Jaime Peters

June 17 – 3:30 p.m.

Reliance Arena

***

Trail – Amateur and Youth VRH/NRSHA courses

AQHA Professional Horsemen Bozo Rogers and Rick Chayer

June 17, immediately following Exhibitors Meeting

Outside Trail Courses

***

The 2019 Zoetis Versatility Ranch Horse World, Zoetis Ranch Horse Championship Finals, AQHA Level 1 Cattle Championships and NRSHA Championship Show are all scheduled for June 18-23 at Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

The judges for the four shows were announced in April. The roster includes: Bill Enk, of Paso Robles, California; Doug Allen, of Kent, United Kingdom; Jeff Allen, of Scott City, Kansas; Chris Jeter, of Perrin, Texas; Morgan Lybbert, of Valley View, Texas; Tom Neel, of Millsap, Texas; Cindy Hale, of Perryton, Texas; David Avery, of Amarillo, Texas; Dennis Sigler, of Whitesboro, Texas; Allen Walton, of Bluff Dale, Texas; Lance Baker, of Amarillo, Texas; and Leonard Berryhill, of Talala, Oklahoma.

Additional details of the events are available at www.aqha.com/versatility.

