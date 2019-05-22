Quarter Horse News > News > Current News > Cutting News > In the Stats: Breeder’s Invitational
aristo-katz-clint-allen
Aristo Katz is the No. 1 money-earning Open horse at the Breeder's Invitational. • Photo by Don Shugart
Cutting News

In the Stats: Breeder’s Invitational

Check out these leading horses and people from the Breeder’s Invitational:

Top 10 Open Horses

  1. Aristo Katz (00M), $136,775
  2. Rey Down Sally (04M), $133,777
  3. Sweet Lil Pepto (99S), $111,033
  4. Cats Twisted Whisker (03M), $106,643
  5. Sly Playgirl (07M), $102,574
  6. Lil Catbaloo (09S), $90,396
  7. LHR Smooth Jamie May (06M), $88,680
  8. Metallic Cat (05S), $88,079
  9. Metallika, (10G), $85,573
  10. Sister CD (02G), $84,959

Top 10 Open Riders

  1. Lloyd Cox, Marietta, OK, $777,360
  2. Austin Shepard, Summerdale, AL, $554,576
  3. Phil Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $539,887
  4. Clint Allen, Weatherford, TX, $509,111
  5. Wesley Galyean, Claremore, OK, $494,905
  6. Matt Gaines, Weatherford, TX, $447,984
  7. Roger Wagner, Aledo, TX, $388,729
  8. Michael Cooper, Weatherford, TX, $365,560
  9. Paul Hansma, Fort Worth, TX, $317,941
  10. Ed Flynn, Lipan, TX, $303,047

Top 10 Non-Pro Horses

  1. Bet On A Cat (08G), $55,953
  2. Hydualin Cat (06G), $55,333
  3. Stylish Amanda (00M), $54,409
  4. High Steppin Cat (02G), $54,286
  5. Reyann Hickory (02M), $54,204
  6. Skylin And Profilin (04S), $47,082
  7. Smart Miss Jeri (00G), $46,672
  8. Chet Smooth, (08G), $46,082
  9. Shrimp Shack Shooter (07G), $43,356
  10. Bittersweet (14M), $43,134

Top 10 Non-Pro Riders

  1. Dustin Adams, Springtown, TX, $368,879
  2. Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $333,745
  3. Kristen Galyean, Claremore, OK, $205,215
  4. Chad Bushaw, Weatherford, TX, $205,067
  5. Kyle Manion, Aubrey, TX, $189,295
  6. Kelle Earnheart, Weatherford, TX, $182,157
  7. Lindy Ashlock, Abilene, TX, $153,916
  8. Greg Coalson, Weatherford, TX, $146,545
  9. Skip Queen, Allendale, SC, $134,517
  10. Christina Cox, Marietta, OK, $114,561

Top 10 Breeders

  1. Waggoner/S. Ferguson, Decatur, TX, $676,901
  2. Double Dove Ranch, Benbrook, TX, $613,484
  3. Phil & Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $576,079
  4. Tommy Manion Inc., Aubrey, TX, $494,186
  5. Slate River Ranch, Weatherford, TX, $463,396
  6. Bar H Ranche, Moscow, TN, $349,823
  7. Walton’s Rocking W Ranch, Fort Worth, TX, $340,301
  8. Cross Timbers Cutting Horses LLC, Claremore, OK, $307,048
  9. Center Ranch, Centerville, TX, $285,623
  10. Billy Martin, Millsap, TX, $272,971

Top 10 Owners

  1. Phil & Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $600,838
  2. Dustin & Deena Adams, Springtown, TX, $536,191
  3. Rock Creek Cutting Horses LLC, Weatherford, TX, $421,280
  4. Wesley & Kristen Galyean, Claremore, OK, $387,103
  5. SMF Cutting Horses LLC, Aspen, CO, $326,848
  6. Waggoner/S. Ferguson, Bridgeport, TX, $324,219
  7. Skip & Elizabeth Queen, Allendale, SC, $311,300
  8. Rose Valley Ranch, Weatherford, TX, $276,441
  9. Tommy Manion Inc., Aubrey, TX, $270,584
  10. Crown Ranch LP, Weatherford, TX, $255,423

Top 10 Sires

  1. High Brow Cat, $4,008,928
  2. Dual Rey, $2,295,839
  3. Metallic Cat, $1,520,326
  4. Smooth As A Cat, $1,334,331
  5. Peptoboonsmal, $1,211,911
  6. CD Olena, $791,901
  7. One Time Pepto, $624,231
  8. High Brow CD, $597,009
  9. Dual Pep, $547,989
  10. Smart Little Lena, $513,602

Top 10 Dams

  1. Stylish Play Lena, $281,035
  2. Highbrow Supercat, $228,074
  3. Autumn Boon, $189,005
  4. Desire Some Freckles, $154,312
  5. Solana Sally, $144,977
  6. Taquitas Playgirl, $141,697
  7. Katz, $136,775
  8. Amanda Stargun, $122,600
  9. Hickory Badger Ina, $120,908
  10. Tap O Lena, $114,697

Breeder’s Invitational History (2003-2018)

Year / Location / Entries / Added $ / Total Purse

2003, Reno, NV, 712, $500,000, $1,431,638

2004, Reno, NV, 552, $500,000, $1,163,184

2005, Reno, NV, 784, $582,500, $1,357,113

2006, Las Vegas, NV, 936, $724,000, $1,653,787

2007, Las Vegas, NV, 760, $596,250, $1,412,539

2008, Las Vegas, NV, 670, $500,000, $1,335,700

2009, Tulsa, OK, 1,020, $540,000, $1,737,990

2010, Tulsa, OK, 989, $690,000, $1,725,585

2011*

2012, Tulsa, OK, 1,527, $1,142,000, $2,769,100

2013, Tulsa, OK, 1,207, $613,600, $1,819,132

2014, Tulsa, OK, 1,049, $555,000, $1,609,677

2015, Tulsa, OK, 1,094, $581,000, $1,717,900

2016, Tulsa, OK, 746, $650,000, $1,469,590

2017, Tulsa, OK, 1,007, $502,500, $1,533,467

2018, Tulsa, OK, 1,372, $500,000, $1,727,211

Show totals: 14,425, $9,176,850, $24,454,613

*The 2011 Breeder’s Invitational was canceled due to an outbreak of EHV-1 in the cutting horse industry.