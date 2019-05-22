In the Stats: Breeder’s Invitational

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Check out these leading horses and people from the Breeder’s Invitational:

Top 10 Open Horses

Aristo Katz (00M), $136,775 Rey Down Sally (04M), $133,777 Sweet Lil Pepto (99S), $111,033 Cats Twisted Whisker (03M), $106,643 Sly Playgirl (07M), $102,574 Lil Catbaloo (09S), $90,396 LHR Smooth Jamie May (06M), $88,680 Metallic Cat (05S), $88,079 Metallika, (10G), $85,573 Sister CD (02G), $84,959

Top 10 Open Riders

Lloyd Cox, Marietta, OK, $777,360 Austin Shepard, Summerdale, AL, $554,576 Phil Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $539,887 Clint Allen, Weatherford, TX, $509,111 Wesley Galyean, Claremore, OK, $494,905 Matt Gaines, Weatherford, TX, $447,984 Roger Wagner, Aledo, TX, $388,729 Michael Cooper, Weatherford, TX, $365,560 Paul Hansma, Fort Worth, TX, $317,941 Ed Flynn, Lipan, TX, $303,047

Top 10 Non-Pro Horses

Bet On A Cat (08G), $55,953 Hydualin Cat (06G), $55,333 Stylish Amanda (00M), $54,409 High Steppin Cat (02G), $54,286 Reyann Hickory (02M), $54,204 Skylin And Profilin (04S), $47,082 Smart Miss Jeri (00G), $46,672 Chet Smooth, (08G), $46,082 Shrimp Shack Shooter (07G), $43,356 Bittersweet (14M), $43,134

Top 10 Non-Pro Riders

Dustin Adams, Springtown, TX, $368,879 Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $333,745 Kristen Galyean, Claremore, OK, $205,215 Chad Bushaw, Weatherford, TX, $205,067 Kyle Manion, Aubrey, TX, $189,295 Kelle Earnheart, Weatherford, TX, $182,157 Lindy Ashlock, Abilene, TX, $153,916 Greg Coalson, Weatherford, TX, $146,545 Skip Queen, Allendale, SC, $134,517 Christina Cox, Marietta, OK, $114,561

Top 10 Breeders

Waggoner/S. Ferguson, Decatur, TX, $676,901 Double Dove Ranch, Benbrook, TX, $613,484 Phil & Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $576,079 Tommy Manion Inc., Aubrey, TX, $494,186 Slate River Ranch, Weatherford, TX, $463,396 Bar H Ranche, Moscow, TN, $349,823 Walton’s Rocking W Ranch, Fort Worth, TX, $340,301 Cross Timbers Cutting Horses LLC, Claremore, OK, $307,048 Center Ranch, Centerville, TX, $285,623 Billy Martin, Millsap, TX, $272,971

Top 10 Owners

Phil & Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $600,838 Dustin & Deena Adams, Springtown, TX, $536,191 Rock Creek Cutting Horses LLC, Weatherford, TX, $421,280 Wesley & Kristen Galyean, Claremore, OK, $387,103 SMF Cutting Horses LLC, Aspen, CO, $326,848 Waggoner/S. Ferguson, Bridgeport, TX, $324,219 Skip & Elizabeth Queen, Allendale, SC, $311,300 Rose Valley Ranch, Weatherford, TX, $276,441 Tommy Manion Inc., Aubrey, TX, $270,584 Crown Ranch LP, Weatherford, TX, $255,423

Top 10 Sires

Top 10 Dams

Stylish Play Lena, $281,035 Highbrow Supercat, $228,074 Autumn Boon, $189,005 Desire Some Freckles, $154,312 Solana Sally, $144,977 Taquitas Playgirl, $141,697 Katz, $136,775 Amanda Stargun, $122,600 Hickory Badger Ina, $120,908 Tap O Lena, $114,697

Breeder’s Invitational History (2003-2018)

Year / Location / Entries / Added $ / Total Purse

2003, Reno, NV, 712, $500,000, $1,431,638

2004, Reno, NV, 552, $500,000, $1,163,184

2005, Reno, NV, 784, $582,500, $1,357,113

2006, Las Vegas, NV, 936, $724,000, $1,653,787

2007, Las Vegas, NV, 760, $596,250, $1,412,539

2008, Las Vegas, NV, 670, $500,000, $1,335,700

2009, Tulsa, OK, 1,020, $540,000, $1,737,990

2010, Tulsa, OK, 989, $690,000, $1,725,585

2011*

2012, Tulsa, OK, 1,527, $1,142,000, $2,769,100

2013, Tulsa, OK, 1,207, $613,600, $1,819,132

2014, Tulsa, OK, 1,049, $555,000, $1,609,677

2015, Tulsa, OK, 1,094, $581,000, $1,717,900

2016, Tulsa, OK, 746, $650,000, $1,469,590

2017, Tulsa, OK, 1,007, $502,500, $1,533,467

2018, Tulsa, OK, 1,372, $500,000, $1,727,211

Show totals: 14,425, $9,176,850, $24,454,613

*The 2011 Breeder’s Invitational was canceled due to an outbreak of EHV-1 in the cutting horse industry.