In the Stats: Breeder’s Invitational

Check out these leading horses and people from the Breeder’s Invitational:
Top 10 Open Horses
- Aristo Katz (00M), $136,775
- Rey Down Sally (04M), $133,777
- Sweet Lil Pepto (99S), $111,033
- Cats Twisted Whisker (03M), $106,643
- Sly Playgirl (07M), $102,574
- Lil Catbaloo (09S), $90,396
- LHR Smooth Jamie May (06M), $88,680
- Metallic Cat (05S), $88,079
- Metallika, (10G), $85,573
- Sister CD (02G), $84,959
Top 10 Open Riders
- Lloyd Cox, Marietta, OK, $777,360
- Austin Shepard, Summerdale, AL, $554,576
- Phil Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $539,887
- Clint Allen, Weatherford, TX, $509,111
- Wesley Galyean, Claremore, OK, $494,905
- Matt Gaines, Weatherford, TX, $447,984
- Roger Wagner, Aledo, TX, $388,729
- Michael Cooper, Weatherford, TX, $365,560
- Paul Hansma, Fort Worth, TX, $317,941
- Ed Flynn, Lipan, TX, $303,047
Top 10 Non-Pro Horses
- Bet On A Cat (08G), $55,953
- Hydualin Cat (06G), $55,333
- Stylish Amanda (00M), $54,409
- High Steppin Cat (02G), $54,286
- Reyann Hickory (02M), $54,204
- Skylin And Profilin (04S), $47,082
- Smart Miss Jeri (00G), $46,672
- Chet Smooth, (08G), $46,082
- Shrimp Shack Shooter (07G), $43,356
- Bittersweet (14M), $43,134
Top 10 Non-Pro Riders
- Dustin Adams, Springtown, TX, $368,879
- Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $333,745
- Kristen Galyean, Claremore, OK, $205,215
- Chad Bushaw, Weatherford, TX, $205,067
- Kyle Manion, Aubrey, TX, $189,295
- Kelle Earnheart, Weatherford, TX, $182,157
- Lindy Ashlock, Abilene, TX, $153,916
- Greg Coalson, Weatherford, TX, $146,545
- Skip Queen, Allendale, SC, $134,517
- Christina Cox, Marietta, OK, $114,561
Top 10 Breeders
- Waggoner/S. Ferguson, Decatur, TX, $676,901
- Double Dove Ranch, Benbrook, TX, $613,484
- Phil & Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $576,079
- Tommy Manion Inc., Aubrey, TX, $494,186
- Slate River Ranch, Weatherford, TX, $463,396
- Bar H Ranche, Moscow, TN, $349,823
- Walton’s Rocking W Ranch, Fort Worth, TX, $340,301
- Cross Timbers Cutting Horses LLC, Claremore, OK, $307,048
- Center Ranch, Centerville, TX, $285,623
- Billy Martin, Millsap, TX, $272,971
Top 10 Owners
- Phil & Mary Ann Rapp, Weatherford, TX, $600,838
- Dustin & Deena Adams, Springtown, TX, $536,191
- Rock Creek Cutting Horses LLC, Weatherford, TX, $421,280
- Wesley & Kristen Galyean, Claremore, OK, $387,103
- SMF Cutting Horses LLC, Aspen, CO, $326,848
- Waggoner/S. Ferguson, Bridgeport, TX, $324,219
- Skip & Elizabeth Queen, Allendale, SC, $311,300
- Rose Valley Ranch, Weatherford, TX, $276,441
- Tommy Manion Inc., Aubrey, TX, $270,584
- Crown Ranch LP, Weatherford, TX, $255,423
Top 10 Sires
- High Brow Cat, $4,008,928
- Dual Rey, $2,295,839
- Metallic Cat, $1,520,326
- Smooth As A Cat, $1,334,331
- Peptoboonsmal, $1,211,911
- CD Olena, $791,901
- One Time Pepto, $624,231
- High Brow CD, $597,009
- Dual Pep, $547,989
- Smart Little Lena, $513,602
Top 10 Dams
- Stylish Play Lena, $281,035
- Highbrow Supercat, $228,074
- Autumn Boon, $189,005
- Desire Some Freckles, $154,312
- Solana Sally, $144,977
- Taquitas Playgirl, $141,697
- Katz, $136,775
- Amanda Stargun, $122,600
- Hickory Badger Ina, $120,908
- Tap O Lena, $114,697
Breeder’s Invitational History (2003-2018)
Year / Location / Entries / Added $ / Total Purse
2003, Reno, NV, 712, $500,000, $1,431,638
2004, Reno, NV, 552, $500,000, $1,163,184
2005, Reno, NV, 784, $582,500, $1,357,113
2006, Las Vegas, NV, 936, $724,000, $1,653,787
2007, Las Vegas, NV, 760, $596,250, $1,412,539
2008, Las Vegas, NV, 670, $500,000, $1,335,700
2009, Tulsa, OK, 1,020, $540,000, $1,737,990
2010, Tulsa, OK, 989, $690,000, $1,725,585
2011*
2012, Tulsa, OK, 1,527, $1,142,000, $2,769,100
2013, Tulsa, OK, 1,207, $613,600, $1,819,132
2014, Tulsa, OK, 1,049, $555,000, $1,609,677
2015, Tulsa, OK, 1,094, $581,000, $1,717,900
2016, Tulsa, OK, 746, $650,000, $1,469,590
2017, Tulsa, OK, 1,007, $502,500, $1,533,467
2018, Tulsa, OK, 1,372, $500,000, $1,727,211
Show totals: 14,425, $9,176,850, $24,454,613
*The 2011 Breeder’s Invitational was canceled due to an outbreak of EHV-1 in the cutting horse industry.