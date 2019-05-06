Hollywoodstinseltown Hits New Sire Milestone

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Foals by reiner Hollywoodstinseltown have helped their father hit a new sire record. The palomino son of the great Hollywood Dun It is now a National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Two Million Dollar Sire.

The stallion, who stands in Texas at Tom McCutcheon Reining Horses, hit the new mark thanks to performances by his offspring at the recent National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC): Shining In Town (out of Shine Ann, by Shining Spark) won just under $23,000; Miss Whizzletown (out of Rewind N Whiz, by Topsail Whiz) earned more than $17,900; and Hollywooddirtysecret(out of Maximum RPM, by Einsteins Revolution) won $8,750

The stallion bred by Silva Reining Horses, of Pilot Point, Texas, was the 2007 NRHA Open Futurity Reserve Champion and the 2009 NRHA Open Derby Reserve Champion. The son of Miss Tinseltown (by Great Red Pine) earned more than $178,156 during his show career, according to Equi-Stat.

Hollywoodstinseltown hit the 1 Million Dollar Sire mark in May, 2017.

His top-earning offspring, according to Equi-Stat:

* Tinseltown Fly Guy (out of Fly Flashy Jac, by Boggies Flashy Jac): $264,139 * Tinseltown Flash (out of Billie Gun Flash, by Colonels Smoking Gun[Gunner]): $112,069

* Hollywooddirtysecret: $95,373

* Shining In Town: $92,923

* Smokinghot Hollywood (out of Smoking Rose, by Gunner): $87,108.