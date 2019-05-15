Gold Medal Reiner Ms Dreamy Honored by EQUUS, USEF

Team USA reiner Ms Dreamy is one of nine “larger than life” horses inducted into the Horse Stars Hall of Fame.

The Horse Stars Hall of Fame was established by the EQUUS Foundation and the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) in 2013 to celebrate the extraordinary talent of horses and their magical and powerful bond with people. The USEF inducts the horses recognized annually as “Horses of Honor” for their stellar athletic performances. The EQUUS Foundation inducts horses who have had an inspirational impact on the public as companions, teachers and healers.

After competing in open and non-pro reining competitions, Ms Dreamy captured he public’s attention when she and trainer Dan Huss slid to Individual silver and Team gold medals at the 2018 Fédération Equestre Internationale World Equestrian Games in North Carolina.

However, the mare owned by Frederick Christen arguably may have gained even more fame two months later when her bridle broke apart and then fell off during the Senior Reining finals at the American Quarter Horse Association World Show. Rather than quit, Huss and Ms Dreamy completed the rest of a beautiful run – much to the delight of the crowd — without a bit or bridle – the trainer merely holding the reins and broken pieces in his hand.

Bred by Jan Leigh Simons, Ms Dreamy (Magnum Chic Dream x A Gal With A Gun x Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner]) has an Equi-Stat record of $182,206..

“By sharing the stories of these amazing horses, we hope to build a more informed and compassionate America that values the impact of horses in our lives,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President.

In addition to Ms Dreamy, the other 2019 inductees are Big D, Cobra, Eddie Blue, Karsten, Lazy Days Midnight Lightning, Petey, Private Practice and Wandering Angus.

2019 EQUUS Foundation Inductees

Big D

(2002 – )

Owned by Baltimore Police Department Mounted Unit

“Larger than life” is the phrase that could be used to describe ‘Big D’ not only in stature but also in the size of his heart and his willingness to serve and protect his community.

Big D, also known as ‘Dino,’ is an integral member of the Baltimore Police Mounted Unit in Baltimore, Maryland, serving as a peacekeeper and dedicated public servant.

The 16-year-old Belgian Draft gelding is the beloved partner of Sergeant Russell Robar and together the pair has developed a tight knit bond since their partnership began in 2016. Big D is a wonderful example of a horse who found a meaningful second career. Dino and most of the unit's horses came from Amish farms and were retired after years of pulling plows and farm wagons.

Lazy Days Midnight Lightning

(2002 – )

Owned by Tara Needham

In 2002, when life-long equestrian Tara Needham went on the hunt for a therapy horse partner in Norco, California, what she didn’t expect to find was an 8-month-old American Miniature Horse that would dedicate his life to helping others.

Standing under 20″ tall, the tiny colt had striking markings and a gentle nature about him. His ability to know the difference between being a playful horse who loves to kick up his heels and when to mellow out captured Needham’s heart.

Petey

(2006 – )

Owned by Cincinnati Therapeutic Riding and Horsemanship

At first glance, one’s attention is immediately drawn to Petey’s beautiful blue eyes and unique markings, but the striking gelding is much more than meets the eye. Petey is a Medicine Hat Paint, a breed known for its mostly white coat with colored markings on the ears and top of the head, which resemble a hat.

The breed is particularly special as it is thought to be lucky, extremely intelligent and possess superior abilities to other equines, all of which are certainly true when describing Petey. Prior to becoming a beloved therapy horse at Cincinnati Therapeutic Riding in Milford, Ohio in January 2016, Petey was a Pony Club mount living in Kentucky.

Wandering Angus

(1997 – )

Owned by Katy Hansen

Wandering Angus, better known as ‘Angus,’ is a valued team member of Great and Small Therapeutic Riding in Boyds, Maryland. Angus knows a thing or two about being cool and confident.

That self-confidence is just one of many things that the former racehorse and eventing horse instills in his riders, volunteers and anyone else who has the pleasure of meeting him.

Quirky and particular as to his likes and dislikes, Angus' riders admit that his personality grows on them like moss; to know him, and accept him as he truly is, is to love him, and to find a loyal friend in return.

2019 United States Equestrian Federation Inductees

Cobra

(2004 – )

Owned by Marsha Hartford-Sapp

Born wild in the mountains of Nevada, Cobra was rounded up as a stallion at the age of six. After the Bureau of Land Management deemed the Mustang unadoptable, Cobra was branded on the hip with a number. That number was 4057.

In the summer of 2010, number 4057 was given his lucky break when he joined a group of 200 horses that were eligible for the Extreme Mustang Makeover. It was there that a strange twist of fate paired him with his current trainer and owner, Marsha Hartford-Sapp of Tallahassee, Florida.

Eddie Blue

(2009 – )

Owned by LL Show Jumpers, LLC – Lori Larrabee

In 2013 Lori Larrabee purchased a four-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding as her next investment horse for her business LL Show Jumpers LLC. With the help of Devin Ryan, Larrabee imported the handsome grey horse that came to be known as Eddie Blue, or “Eddie”.

Eddie Blue’s talent was evident as soon as he entered the show ring. His stellar scope and powerful height over fences make him a “must-watch” horse on the jumping circuit.

Karsten

(2011 – )

Owned by Kirk Allgaier

When Kirk and Sally Allgaier began their journey with horses in 2016, they never imagined that they would soon own a Championship award winning stallion. When the couple spotted this flashy, charismatic black Friesian in Holland, he became the obvious choice for their first horse.

Once the stallion arrived in the states, Allgaier’s trainer Gareth Selwood of Lorick Stables, had a hunch that the young horse’s mind and talent under saddle and in the harness would lead to amazing things.

Ms Dreamy

(2010 – )

Owned by Frederick Christen

Those who have the honor of knowing reining super star Ms Dreamy would agree that the 9-year-old Quarter Horse mare has big talent and an even bigger heart. “She had the heart to step up and be a contender for the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games (WEG) under the guidance of Dan and Wendy Huss,” owner Frederick Christen said.

But qualifying for the WEG was just the beginning for Ms Dreamy, who would go on to make not only her inner circle of riders, trainers and Christen proud, but the entire World Reining community.

Private Practice

(2010 – )

Owned by Dr. Brad Wolf

Having only begun his hunter career in 2018, Private Practice has already amassed a record that most owners and riders can only dream of their horse achieving. Fondly known as ‘Peter’ in the barn, the 8-year-old Holsteiner gelding by Lordanos has made a swift transition from the jumpers to winning in the hunters.

Those who have been lucky enough to watch Peter in action immediately notice his natural style, beautiful movement and impeccable jump, all of which he makes look effortless.