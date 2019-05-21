El Rancho Spring Classic Promotes West Coast Cutting

The El Rancho Spring Classic, presented by Carol Ward, owner of Carol Ward Cutting Horses and the Murieta Equestrian Center, took place at Murieta Equestrian Center April 25-28 in Rancho Murieta, California.
The El Rancho Cutting Horse Association, an NCHA Affiliate, prides itself on promoting one of the last outdoor cuttings on the West Coast. Competitors come from all over the Western United States to compete at one of the premier cutting facilities.
The El Rancho Spring Classic paid out more than $100,000 to competitors. With more than 825 entries, the facility was packed with athletes, horses and excited spectators who enjoyed beautiful spring weather in the mid-70 degrees! Ward and her crew went to great lengths to make the event a fun-filled show, hosting an exhibitors’ party, pancake breakfast and more.
Congratulations to this year’s winners!
Derby Open
Chromium & Dylan Meyer
15S (Metallic Cat x Mamas Time Soon x Dual Rey)
Owner: Laurel Morais, Pleasanton, CA
Breeder: Mama’s Ranch LLC, Mesa, AZ
$25,000 Limited Novice Horse Open
Dual Reys Magic & Todd Bimat
13G (Dual Rey x Desires Some Cat x High Brow Cat)
Owner: Gerald Gillock, Las Vegas, NV
Breeder: Roy Fuller, Baytown, TX
Derby Non-Pro
Tessie Cat & Katie Fonsen Young
15M (High Brow CD x Travalen Tessie x Travalena)
Owner: Katie Fonsen Young, Cloverdale, CA
Breeder: Katie Fonsen Young, Cloverdale, CA
Classic Open
Cher The Sugar & Eric Wisehart
14M (Kit Kat Sugar x Shesa Smarty Lena x Smart Little Lena)
Owner: Janis Pearson, San Juan Capistrano, CA
Breeder: Lindy Burch, Weatherford, TX
Classic Non-Pro
See Spot Kiss Kitty & David Booth
13G (Spots Hot x Smart Whittle Kitty x High Brow Cat)
Owner: David Booth, Acton, CA
Breeder: Paula Gaughan, Las Vegas, NV
Open
Two Smart A Cat & Tim Smith
10M (WR This Cats Smart x Pistol Smart x Smart Little Lena)
Owner: Tammy Valley, Encinitas, CA
Breeder: Bailey Quarter Horses Limited, Wetaskiwin, Alberta, CA
Non-Pro
Bea Pure Cat & Jill Roth
09G (High Brow Cat x Mae Bea Marie x Freckles Playboy)
Owner: Jill Roth, Paso Robles, CA
Breeder: Jim Crawford, Lexington, NE
$50,000 Amateur
Kausac Kat & David Harp
11G (Smooth As A Cat x Lenas Tangygirl x Lenas Telesis)
Owner: Carol Ward, Rancho Murieta, CA
Breeder: Ronald Dowdy, Henrietta, TX
$35,000 Non-Pro
Rubys CD Legacy & Gavin Clarke
08M (CD Lights x Smart Little Ruby x Smart Little Lena)
Owner: Gavin Clarke, Jackson, CA
Breeder: Phil & Leah Hanson, Weatherford, TX
$25,000 Novice
Roulet & Eric Wisehart
Owner: Danny Caldwell
$25,000 Novice Non-Pro
Metallics Star & Dannica Percevich
11G (Metallic Cat x Swingin Star Lady x Justa Swinging Peppy)
Owner: Dannica Percevich, Belle Fourche, SD
Breeder: GS Cutting Horses LLC, Grandview, TX
$15,000 Amateur
Spooked By A Cat & Erin Sullivan
06G (Cat Ichi x San Starlight x Grays Starlight)
Owner: Carol Ward, Rancho Murieta, CA
Breeder: Jeff Barnes, Wilton, CA
$5,000 Novice
12G (Metallic Cat x Amanda Starlight x Grays Starlight)
Red Solo Catt & Dylan Meyer
Owner: Whit & Kim Davis, Sacramento, CA
Breeder: Rod & Mary Jane Kelley, Millsap, TX
$5,000 Novice Non-Pro
Dual Rider & Katherine Whitby
11G (Flo Rider x Bella Dual x Dual Pep)
Owner: Katherine Whitby, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Breeder: Skip & Janet Jacques, Fillmore, CA
$2,000 Limit Rider
Spooked By A Cat & Erin Sullivan
06G (Cat Ichi x San Starlight x Grays Starlight)
Owner: Carol Ward, Rancho Murieta, CA
Breeder: Jeff Barnes, Wilton, CA
Senior Youth
Lean This Rey & Mia Webster
08G (Dual Rey x Miss Smart Rey Jay x Smart Little Lena)
Owner: Clarke Butte Ranch, Bend, OR
Linda Holmes, Longmont, CO
Junior Youth
This Cats A Doozie & Amber LeMendola
07S (WR This Cats Smart x Snow Pepper [PT] x Peppys Jalapeno)
Owner: Ike & Cheri Bunney, Jamestown, CA
Breeder: Ike & Cheri Bunney, Jamestown, CA
A unique and inspirational component to this popular cutting, the West Coast Equine Foundation received the net proceeds from the event. The Foundation is a charitable organization that supports a variety of equine-related organizations, including college scholarships and grants to youth organizations that provide therapeutic riding and support to 4-H and other equine-related youth organizations.
Looking ahead, the El Rancho Cutting Horse Association is excited to present the upcoming El Rancho Futurity and Way Out West Cutting Series.
Way Out West Cutting Series
1st Leg — Cascades Futurity, Aug. 9-18
2nd Leg — Idaho Cutting Horse Association Futurity, Aug. 24 – Sept. 1
3rd Leg — El Rancho Futurity, Sept. 6-15
Open: $10,000 added
Non-Pro: $10,000 added
$50,000 Amateur: $10,000 added
For more information, visit www.elranchofuturity.com or call 916-354-2119.