Diehl Elected NCHA Vice President

The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) announced Tuesday, May 14, that Ora Diehl was elected as the organization’s vice president for the 2019-2020 term. She will officially assume the responsibilities of her office during the NCHA Convention, scheduled for May 31-June 2.

According to the independent firm Simply Voting, Diehl, of Ruskin, Florida, defeated opponent Kirby Smith, of Grand Island, Nebraska with a 57% majority and 1,569 votes. Smith received 1,185 votes (43%), and 32 members (1.1%) abstained.

Diehl, 59, was horseback before she was a teenager and, after a hiatus, was reunited with horses in 1991. She started cutting 25 years ago and has become a successful owner, breeder and rider ($436,185), with 2005 stallion Dealnwithacoolcat topping her list of proudest achievements in the industry. The Lonnie and Barbara Allsup-bred horse garnered $49,873 with Diehl and her son, Curry, who trains for Dunn Diehl Farms. With her husband, Frank, she boasts an Equi-Stat owner record of $1.7 million and $670,000-plus as a breeder.

Outside of cutting, Diehl worked 15 years in the banking industry before spending 27 years farming, ranching, running a tomato packing facility and developing Synbiont Global with Frank. She also enjoys crafts, reading and traveling in her spare time. She and her husband share a blended family, including sons Dean, Doug, Curry and J. Cody, along with three daughters-in-law, 10 grandchildren, one great-grandson and “Memaw,” who is 93.

During her campaign for vice president, Diehl responded to hard-hitting questions about her platform on some of the cutting industry’s hottest topics. Read her responses here.

