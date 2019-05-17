Deadline extended for three AjPHA awards

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Members of the American Junior Paint Horse Association (AjPHA) have some extra time to apply for three of the association’s major annual awards. The awards honor outstanding members or clubs, and feature a range of prizes.

The American Paint Horse Association (APHA) recently announced it had extended the deadline to June 1 for three awards: AjPHA Member of the Year, AjPHA Club of the Year and the From The Heart Award.

These honors recognized individual members, or clubs, that have contributed to APHA, horse community or their own communities. Applications are online at apha.com. For questions or assistance with any of these awards, contact APHA Director of Youth Christine Henry Gillett at [email protected]

AjPHA Club of the Year

This award is given to an outstanding APHA Youth Club that has done exceptional work within APHA, the horse community and their local community.

Any member(s) of the AjPHA Club may submit the entry. It is recommended to involve the AjPHA Club’s Youth Advisor as well.

The winning club receives a $1,000 cash prize.

Application information

AjPHA Member of the Year

This award is given to an outstanding AjPHA Youth member that has excelled in their personal life, their work with AjPHA and their community.

A Youth member can submit & nominate themselves.

The winner receives a custom-designed Gist belt buckle and $1,000 scholarship

Application information

From the Heart Award, sponsored by Markel Insurance

This award is given annually to the club that has provided the most assistance to the current presidential project

Any member(s) of an AjPHA Club. It is recommended to involve the AjPHA Club’s Youth Advisor as well.

The winning club receives a $500 cash prize, sponsored by Markel Insurance.

Application information

