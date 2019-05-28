Cromed Out Mercedes Reaches $1 Million Sire Status

Cromed Out Mercedes, owned by Silver Spurs Equine, has officially joined the National Reining Horse Association’s (NRHA) Million Dollar Sire club. The 2005 stallion is by NRHA $4 Million Dollar Sire Custom Crome and out of Princess In Diamonds (by Shining Spark).
As a competitor, Cromed Out Mercedes won in excess of $147,000. Andrea Fappani, an NRHA Five Million Dollar Rider, piloted the stallion to a top-10 finish in the 2008 NRHA Futurity Open, won the 2009 National Reining Breeders Classic Level 4 Open and finished 11th at the 2009 NRHA Derby.
Cromed Out Mercedes has 214 money-winning offspring, according to Equi-Stat, who have garnered total earnings of more than $1,002,000. His top-earning offspring include:
- Ms Mercedes Whiz (out of Ms Hollywood Whiz x Topsail Whiz): $110,152
- Mercedes Kenz (out of Mifilady x Mifillena): $38,775
- Benz Smokin (out of Dontquestionthischic x Chocolate Chic Olena): $38,706
- Diamonds N Mercedes (out of Lemon Twist Nic x Reminic N Dunit): $38,337
- Cromed Out Gunner (out of Smoking Gypsy Rose x Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner]): $32,867