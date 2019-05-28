Cromed Out Mercedes Reaches $1 Million Sire Status

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cromed Out Mercedes, owned by Silver Spurs Equine, has officially joined the National Reining Horse Association’s (NRHA) Million Dollar Sire club. The 2005 stallion is by NRHA $4 Million Dollar Sire Custom Crome and out of Princess In Diamonds (by Shining Spark).

Cromed Out Mercedes • Photo by Cam Essick

As a competitor, Cromed Out Mercedes won in excess of $147,000. Andrea Fappani, an NRHA Five Million Dollar Rider, piloted the stallion to a top-10 finish in the 2008 NRHA Futurity Open, won the 2009 National Reining Breeders Classic Level 4 Open and finished 11th at the 2009 NRHA Derby.

Cromed Out Mercedes has 214 money-winning offspring, according to Equi-Stat, who have garnered total earnings of more than $1,002,000. His top-earning offspring include: