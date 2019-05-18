Beasley on a Roll

The year started strong at the Augusta Futurity, but it could’ve been a fluke. Repeat success at The Ike Derby made it seem more real. But after their winning Derby Unlimited Amateur performance at the Breeder’s Invitational (BI), there’s no denying that Julie Beasley and CR Dualin Out Tuff are on a roll.

With severe weather rolling through and tornado sirens sounding on Saturday, May 18, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the cattle in the Ford Truck Arena gave amateurs a literal run for their money. Beasley didn’t focus on difficult performances from earlier in the day, though. She trusted her help to set her up for victory.

“Sean Flynn took good care of me and worked ‘Jenna’ for me. I had Sean, Matt Miller, Kory Pounds and Boyd Rice [helping], and they picked me out some good cows,” Beasley said, also crediting Madison Flynn with getting her mare ready. “I could tell the herd was spicy, so I just tried to drive out far. There’s a lot of good riders and a lot of good horses, and we survived, praise God.”

Though Beasley’s regular trainer, Austin Shepard, was nursing broken ribs and unable to join her in the show pen, she felt confident the Equi-Stat Elite$8 Million Rider sent her to the BI prepared. When she and the 4-year-old Center Ranch-bred mare (Woody Be Tuff x ARC Catty Dual x Dual Pep) marked a 217 from draw two, they proved it.

“I’m so excited, overwhelmed and overjoyed. It is a tough, tough show, and I never dreamed I would win the Breeder’s Invitational on any horse,” said Beasley, who is a retired lawyer from Montgomery, Alabama. “It’s just nice to be able to enjoy one like her, and have a horse that you know is strong, smart, athletic and ready to go.

“My horse is just special. I don’t know how she can get smarter, but I guess she’s getting smarter. If I put her in the right position, I know we can be competitive,” she continued. “Jenna’s wonderful. I’m not sure I’ve ever had a horse quite like her. She just brings a lot of joy to my family and me.”

The win in Tulsa paid $6,451, pushing Beasley’s Equi-Stat record to more than $280,000. Jenna, who is a half- or full sister to money-earners like One Catty Cupid ($192,756, by One Time Pepto) and CR Dualin Tuff ($70,587, by Woody Be Tuff), now boasts lifetime earnings in excess of $45,000. Next year, Beasley plans to continue showing her mare and pull a couple of embryos to hopefully start the journey to raise another generation of performers.

Derby Amateur

Sweet Toothe & John Rockey

15G (Kit Kat Sugar x One Sweet Sis x One Time Pepto)

Owner: John & Rose Rockey, Palmdale, CA

Breeder: Kelsey Johnson, Weatherford, TX

Score: 220

Payout: $6,577

Classic/Challenge Open

Im Quintan Checks & John Sanislow

14G (Im Countin Checks x Quintan Blue x Mecom Blue)

Owner: Circle Y Ranch, Millsap, TX

Breeder: Circle Y Ranch, Millsap, TX

Score: 225 (T) / Runoff Score: 222

Payout: $21,338

Classic/Challenge Non-Pro

Catillac Reys & Elizabeth Quirk

14G (Metallic Cat x Tootsie Rey x Dual Rey)

Owner: Ten/27 Ranch LLC, Denham Springs, LA

Breeder: Michelle Cannon, Waxahachie, TX

Score: 222

Payout: $16,077

Classic/Challenge Unlimited Amateur

High Stylin CD & Langston Pattillo

13G (High Brow CD x Stylin Playgirl x Docs Stylish Oak)

Owner: Blake Pattillo, St. Elmo, IL

Breeder: Sunrise Ranch LLC, Fayetteville, AR

Score: 225

Payout: $8,622

Classic/Challenge Amateur

Blitzkat & Taylor Worley

13G (Metallic Cat x Suggie Badger x Peppy San Badger)

Owner: Rick & Jennifer Worley, Newkirk, OK

Breeder: Goldwatch Partners LLC, Whitesboro, TX

Score: 219

Payout: $8,554