AAEP Announces 2019 Continuing Education Opportunities

The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) is offering continuing education events focusing on horse respiratory disorders, ophthalmology and sports medicine.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based organization says this year’s calendar of events includes one 360° meeting, which focuses on small-group learning and hands-on wet labs; the Summer Focus Conference & Labs, which will feature two tracks and offer both lectures and labs; and the world’s largest continuing education event dedicated to equine medicine, the much-anticipated Annual Convention.

The events are:

* 360° Upper and Lower Respiratory Tract Disorders: July 11 – 13 at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

* Summer Focus Conference & Labs: July 29 – 31 at the Colorado State University C. Wayne McIlwraith Translational Medical Institute in Fort Collins, Colorado. Two tracks are offered: Ophthalmology and Sports Medicine.

* 65th Annual Convention & Trade Show: Dec. 7 – 11 in Denver, Colo.

Visit aaep.org/meetings to view the complete program for the 360° and Focus meetings. The program and registration for the Annual Convention will be available this summer.

