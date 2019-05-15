36 Veterinary Students Receive Scholarships to Pursue Equine Practices

Thirty-six veterinary students preparing for careers in equine medicine recently received a combined $54,000 in financial support through the 2019 Winner’s Circle Scholarship Program.

The Winner’s Circle scholarships, managed by The Race For Education, help ease the financial burden of a veterinary education by providing an opportunity for third- and fourth-year veterinary students to earn $1,500 scholarships. Students are selected for scholarships based on their leadership roles and dedication to a future in equine healthcare.

The program is co-sponsored by the American Association of Equine Practitioners’ (AAEP) Foundation, Platinum Performance and The Race For Education. Since its establishment in 2008, the Winner’s Circle Scholarship Program has provided more than $1.5 million in scholarships to 384 veterinary students.

“The cost of veterinary school continues to present challenges to talented students who have the passion for and endeavor to enter the equine veterinary profession,” said Dr. Richard Mitchell, AAEP Foundation Advisory Council chairman. “We are grateful to all of our donors and especially thank our partners The Race For Education and Platinum Performance for their 12 years of support for future equine practitioners.”

The 2019 recipients:

* Lindsey Arthur, Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine

* Kalie Beckers, Louisiana State University

* Megan Calitri, University of Prince Edward Island

* Katie Clark, Tufts University

* Amelie Croteau, University of Montreal

* Alexis Daggett, University of Wisconsin-Madison

* Kaitlyn Denney, Michigan State University

* Samantha Frable, North Carolina State University

* Sarah Freeman, University of California, Davis

* Meredith Frey, Colorado State University

* Stephanie Grissom, Texas A&M University

* Allison Hale, Washington State University

* Caitlyn Henderson, Texas A&M University

* Lindsay Jennifer Hilburger, Cornell University

* Kimberly Hildreth, University of Pennsylvania

* Danielle Howard, Lincoln Memorial University

* Danielle Keating, Purdue University

* Camille MacDermott, Western University

* Kelly Manion, University of Wisconsin-Madison

* Amy Narotsky, University of Illinois

* Kelsey Palsgaard, University of California, Davis

* Hannah Pope, University of Calgary

* Jaret Pullen, Cornell University

* Sarah Randell, University of Florida

* Kathryn Ritenour, Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine

* Kalli Rocha, Oregon State University

* Jaclyn Schutt, Midwestern University

* Cara Spirazza, Tuskegee University

* Emma Stapley, Michigan State University

* Meagan Thomason, University of Georgia

* Mikala Vig, Midwestern University

* Haydan Vosburgh, Kansas State University

* Alexandra Warren, University of Saskatchewan

* Amanda Wilson, Iowa State University

* Dalen Wood, Washington State University

* Chelsea Zobrist, University of Missouri

Since its inception in 2002, The Race For Education has delivered more than $6 million in scholarships and educational programs. Through academic development programs, tutoring, internships, financial literacy training and scholarships; The Race For Education provides opportunities for educational success for young people with significant financial need and academic challenges. The goal is to ensure our young people become successful in life and assets to their community. For additional information about The Race For Education, visit www.raceforeducation.org.