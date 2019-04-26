Paint Cutting Champs To Be Crowned Cowtown Cutting In Fort Worth

The American Paint Horse Association (APHA) world champion cutters will be crowned in July during the American Cutting Horse Association (ACHA) Cowtown Cutting.

The APHA’s world championship cutting classes, which were previously held in September, will now take place on July 5 at Will Rogers Memorial Center. Titles will be awarded in Open Junior Cutting, Open Senior Cutting, Open Solid Paint-Bred Cutting, Amateur Cutting, Novice Amateur Cutting and Youth Cutting. There also will be $14,000 added in challenge payouts.

The APHA says that Paints can also contend for $14,000 added in APHA’s jackpotted challenge classes. Both Regular Registry and Solid Paint-Bred horses may compete in: $3,500-added Open 3-Year-Old Challenge; $3,500-added Open 4-Year-Old Challenge; $3,500-added Open 5- & 6-Year-Old Challenge and the $3,500-added Non-Pro Challenge, All Ages.

Qualifying is not required for APHA cutting world championships and challenge classes in 2019. The pre-entry deadline is May 15; but late entries will be accepted for an additional fee until 5 p.m. the day before the class. Cutting events will not take place during the APHA World Championship Show in September.

“APHA is dedicated to listening to our exhibitors and working to provide the best possible competition environment,” Senior Director of APHA Events Holly Slaughter said in a statement. “By shifting our cutting world championship events to the summer, we hope to make this prestigious event easier to attend for more exhibitors. The date change also allows us to provide top-quality footing while keeping exhibitor costs down, thanks to a partnership with the National Cutting Horse Association’s Summer Cutting Spectacular, which immediately follows our events.”

Exclusive Paint-only prizes are also available during the all-breed ACHA Cowtown Cutting, which takes place July 5–7. The event includes a $9,500-added purse along with circuit awards and high-point Paint awards in each class. Learn more about the ACHA Cowtown Cutting at apha.com/ywcs/acha-cowtown-cutting and enter online at apha.com/ywcs/forms.

