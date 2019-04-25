NRBC Votes To Include 7-Year-Olds In Classic

The National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC) will enact a major change in 2020. It will allow 7-year-old horses to compete in the Classic.

The NRBC Board of Directors unanimously voted at its April 25 meeting to include 7-year-olds in the Classic, as well as to change the eligibility age for the Classic Challenge horse to age 8 and older.

NRBC President Tom McCutcheon said the decision provides an extra year of eligibility for horses – something the NRBC felt was wanted by non-pro riders – and puts more value on the horses.

“Second, it allows owners and riders to put the welfare of the horse first – taking away the need to rush horses that might develop more slowly or that might need time to recover from an injury,” McCutcheon said a statement issued by the NRBC. “Overall, we think it’s the right decision at the right time.”

The NRBC is a stallion-incentive program for reining horses. After a stallion becomes part of the program, his foals may be enrolled. Those foals, as 4, 5, 6 and now 7-year-olds, can then compete at the prestigious week-long event which has paid out more than $22 million in the past 22 years.

The show is considered, along with the NRHA Futurity and NRHA Derby as a show that makes up reining’s prestigious triple crown. For more information, visit www.nrbc.com.