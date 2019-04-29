All Hail the Lopers (& Other Support Staff)

Lopers, assistants, grooms, barn help and all other manner of support staff in the Western performance horse industry, this one’s for you.

There are many thankless (yet necessary) jobs in the world, and therefore, many people who must work them. Garbage men, teachers, janitors, weathermen, TSA security agents and the poor souls who take care of travelers with lost luggage are just a few of the individuals we probably take for granted. They perform essential tasks that many would balk at, but I’m not sure any of them can stack up to the support staff we have in the performance horse industry.

Put simply, the hired laborers in this business are often under-appreciated. That’s not to say they’re all abused — though believe me, some are. Still, I don’t know of a good one who isn’t worked at least as hard as the best turnback horse at the show.

Even the cowboys in the Old West were promised three square meals a day. Not so for many of our support staff, especially during the busiest parts of the year. Sometimes there’s just not enough time to stop and eat; there’s more to get done in a day than hours to do it. (If you take one thing away from this column, I hope that it’s to carry extra protein bars around to hand those folks when they’re going in three directions at once during mealtimes.)

While there are several roles for the support staff in our industry, they all follow a single cardinal rule — the horses come first. Their own well-being comes second behind their equine charges. It’s the mark of true dedication, and they wear it like a badge of honor, as they should. I commend them all for their steadfast devotion; it’s so inspiring. What we do in this business would truly be impossible without them.

Have you ever stopped to watch a loper as they prepare a horse before a run? His or her clothes may be tattered and dirty, they may show signs of exhaustion in the dark circles under their eyes and they may even walk a little slow and crooked from the sore muscles and blisters on their rear-end, but the wraps and boots going on that horse’s legs are pristine. They straighten the mane, brush the tail and pat the rump for good luck as it walks into the pen. There is no question, the horses come first.

What about an assistant who’s just waiting for their shot to become a trainer in their own right? All they want is to pay their dues and sponge up information so they can one day be as successful as those that they serve. In return, they typically juggle it all — the horses’ exercise schedules, managing the barn staff, often starting a string of 2-year-olds, and sometimes even regular feedings and cleaning stalls. And, they complete their job with tenacity. They may not get to show much (or at all), but they treat every horse in the barn as their personal responsibility. There is no question, the horses come first.

Stall cleaners and other barn help … now, they’re the invisibles. They usually go unnoticed until someone finds something to complain about or an extra task to add on for the day. In an industry where our horses are asked to perform with so much athleticism and power, the quality of their environment is essential to their health. Clean, well-bedded stalls and up-kept arena dirt help reduce the stress each horse’s body absorbs, and these committed support staffers work tirelessly to make it so. It’s mundane and monotonous most of the time, but they treat the tasks with the highest importance. There is no question, the horses come first.

Everybody in this business works hard; I fully understand that. Breeders breed the horses, trainers train the horses and owners pay the bills. But the fast pace can make it easy to overlook those people who help make it all happen. They’re the backstage crew working hard in the background to ensure it all goes off without a hitch. Don’t forget to shake their hands and say those two magic words — “Thank you.” Trust me, we’d be lost without them.