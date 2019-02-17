Vangilder & Royal Red High Brow Take Bonanza Unlimited Amateur

Royal Red High Brow broke through with his first limited-aged event championship in the Bonanza Cutting Unlimited Amateur.

Piloted by Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Rider James Vangilder, the son of High Brow CD marked a 214 to take the title during the finals held Saturday, Feb. 16, in Weatherford, Texas.It was just enough to edge out Reserve Champions Parke Greeson and Im A Purdy Cool Cat, who marked a 213.

“He’s a nice little horse. He’s got a big stop,” said Vangilder, of Weatherford, Texas. “He’s kind of learning his way. he just hasn’t had as many runs and as much experience as he really needs yet. So, he’ll get better as the year goes by, I think.”

Vangilder had previously ridden the horse at last year’s NCHA Futurity, and then got more saddle time at a multi-day weekend show earlier this year in Arizona. The colt, which he bought in early December of his 2-year-old year, is in training with Equi-Stat Elite $8 Million Rider Matt Gaines.

The horse seems to be getting better as he gains more experience. The plan was to take another shot at a limited-age title at the Arbuckle Mountain Futurity, which starts Monday (Feb. 18) in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

“We did a little bit better this time,” Vangilder said with a laugh. “Hopefully every time we go show if we gain a point or two, then, by the time the summer rolls around we ought to be marking some pretty decent scores.”

Bred by Billy Emerson, of Addison, Texas, Royal Red High Brow earned $5,087 in the Unlimited Amateur, and also bagged another $4,254 for winning the class’s Gelding and Senior championships. He is one of four money-earning cutting horses out of the mare Royal Red Rosita (Smart Little Lena x Royal Red Pepto x Peptoboonsmal). Her other earners — all by Equi-Stat Elite $80 Million Sire High Brow Cat — are Rosita Bela ($38,229), Royal Cat Rosita ($5,559) and Rosita The Cat ($5,039).

Other Bonanza Champions:

4-Year-Old Amateur

Jessica Floyd & Smooth Lil Kit Cat

15M (Kit Kat Sugar x Smooth Lil Acre x Smooth As A Cat)

Owner: Jessica Floyd, Booker, TX

Breeder: Bob & Pat Cunningham, Weatherford, TX

215.5

$3,648

5/6-Year-Old Amateur

Ken Hanson & Crispy Kreme

13G (Metallic Cat x My Other Toys A Car x Smart Lena Boon)

Owner: Ken Hanson, Weatherford, TX

Breeder: D & D Quarter Horses, Dennis, TX

218

For more news and information from the Western performance horse industry, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.