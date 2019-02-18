Top 5 Reining Sires

What does it take for a stallion to build a name for himself? With the quantity of top-level sires available in the Western performance horse industry today, it’s not an easy feat. Still, the cream always seems to rise and quality genetics endure.
The Equi-Stat Five-Year Stallion Statistics were created to give credit where it is due among the leading sires in the industry. These stats include earnings from the last five and one-half years — from Jan. 1, 2013, to Aug. 31, 2018. Any closed incentives are excluded. Earnings attributed to a stallion include money earned by clones of his offspring. Similarly, money earned by offspring of clones are included in the respective generation’s statistics.
Here are the top five reiners:
5. Topsail Whiz
87S (Topsail Cody x Jeanie Whiz Bar x Cee Red)
Breeder: Tom & Susan McBeath, Union, MS
Owner: Bob Loomis Quarter Horses Inc., Overbrook, OK
Lifetime Performance Earnings: $57,178 (1990-1993)
Five-Year Reining Sire Earnings: $3,038,586
Lifetime Reining Sire Earnings: $12,458,630
4. Magnum Chic Dream
96S (Smart Chic Olena x Sailin Barbee x Topsail Cody)
Breeder: Guy Duponchel, Vimoutiers, FR
Owner: Jack & Viola Scott, Brenham, TX
Lifetime Performance Earnings: $44,553 (1999-2004)
Five-Year Reining Sire Earnings: $3,362,910
Lifetime Reining Sire Earnings: $5,553,778
3. Smart Spook
01S (Smart Chic Olena x Sugarplum Spook x Grays Starlight) Breeder: Sterling Ranch, Aubrey, TX
Owner: Sterling Ranch, Aubrey, TX
Lifetime Performance Earnings: $405,650 (2004-2011)
Five-Year Reining Sire Earnings: $3,580,487
Lifetime Reining Sire Earnings: $5,336,559
2. Colonels Smoking Gun (Gunner)
93S (Colonelfourfreckle x Katie Gun x John Gun) Breeder: Eric Storey, Henagar, AL
Owner: McQuay Stables Inc., Tioga, TX
Lifetime Performance Earnings: $177,386 (1996-2002)
Five-Year Reining Sire Earnings: $5,941,421
Lifetime Reining Sire Earnings: $11,116,123
1. Wimpys Little Step
99S (Nu Chex To Cash x Leolita Step x Forty Seven) Breeder: Hilldale Farm, Fayetteville, TN
Owner: Xtra Quarter Horses, a division of Silver Spurs Equine, Purcell, OK
Lifetime Performance Earnings: $203,865 (2002)
Five-Year Reining Sire Earnings: $6,012,160
Lifetime Reining Sire Earnings: $10,836,111