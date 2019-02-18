Top 5 Reining Sires

What does it take for a stallion to build a name for himself? With the quantity of top-level sires available in the Western performance horse industry today, it’s not an easy feat. Still, the cream always seems to rise and quality genetics endure.

The Equi-Stat Five-Year Stallion Statistics were created to give credit where it is due among the leading sires in the industry. These stats include earnings from the last five and one-half years — from Jan. 1, 2013, to Aug. 31, 2018. Any closed incentives are excluded. Earnings attributed to a stallion include money earned by clones of his offspring. Similarly, money earned by offspring of clones are included in the respective generation’s statistics.

Here are the top five reiners:

5. Topsail Whiz

87S (Topsail Cody x Jeanie Whiz Bar x Cee Red)

Breeder: Tom & Susan McBeath, Union, MS

Owner: Bob Loomis Quarter Horses Inc., Overbrook, OK

Lifetime Performance Earnings: $57,178 (1990-1993)

Five-Year Reining Sire Earnings: $3,038,586

Lifetime Reining Sire Earnings: $12,458,630

4. Magnum Chic Dream

96S (Smart Chic Olena x Sailin Barbee x Topsail Cody)

Breeder: Guy Duponchel, Vimoutiers, FR

Owner: Jack & Viola Scott, Brenham, TX

Lifetime Performance Earnings: $44,553 (1999-2004)

Five-Year Reining Sire Earnings: $3,362,910

Lifetime Reining Sire Earnings: $5,553,778

3. Smart Spook

01S (Smart Chic Olena x Sugarplum Spook x Grays Starlight) Breeder: Sterling Ranch, Aubrey, TX

Owner: Sterling Ranch, Aubrey, TX

Lifetime Performance Earnings: $405,650 (2004-2011)

Five-Year Reining Sire Earnings: $3,580,487

Lifetime Reining Sire Earnings: $5,336,559

2. Colonels Smoking Gun (Gunner)

93S (Colonelfourfreckle x Katie Gun x John Gun) Breeder: Eric Storey, Henagar, AL

Owner: McQuay Stables Inc., Tioga, TX

Lifetime Performance Earnings: $177,386 (1996-2002)

Five-Year Reining Sire Earnings: $5,941,421

Lifetime Reining Sire Earnings: $11,116,123

1. Wimpys Little Step

99S (Nu Chex To Cash x Leolita Step x Forty Seven) Breeder: Hilldale Farm, Fayetteville, TN

Owner: Xtra Quarter Horses, a division of Silver Spurs Equine, Purcell, OK

Lifetime Performance Earnings: $203,865 (2002)

Five-Year Reining Sire Earnings: $6,012,160

Lifetime Reining Sire Earnings: $10,836,111