Top 5 Cutting Sires

What does it take for a stallion to build a name for himself? With the quantity of top-level sires available in the Western performance horse industry today, it’s not an easy feat. Still, the cream always seems to rise and quality genetics endure.

The Equi-Stat Five-Year Stallion Statistics were created to give credit where it is due among the leading sires in the industry. These stats include earnings from the last five and one-half years — from Jan. 1, 2013, to Aug. 31, 2018. Any closed incentives are excluded. Earnings attributed to a stallion include money earned by clones of his offspring. Similarly, money earned by offspring of clones are included in the respective generation’s statistics.

Here are the top five cutters:

5. One Time Pepto

01S (Peptoboonsmal x One Time Soon x Smart Little Lena)

Breeder: David & Clare Capps, Millsap, TX

Owner: Matthews Cutting Horses LLC, Warsaw, NC

Lifetime Performance Earnings: $331,097 (2004-2006)

Five-Year Cutting Sire Earnings: $9,506,655

Lifetime Cutting Sire Earnings: $12,845,963

4. Smooth As A Cat

99S (High Brow Cat x Shes Pretty Smooth x Wheeling Peppy)

Breeder: Tommy Manion Inc., Aubrey, TX

Owner: Kyle Manion, Aubrey, TX

Lifetime Performance Earnings: $500,038 (2003-2005)

Five-Year Cutting Sire Earnings: $15,520,978

Lifetime Cutting Sire Earnings: $24,830,037

3. Dual Rey

94S (Dual Pep x Nurse Rey x Wyoming Doc)

Breeder: Linda Holmes, Longmont, CO

Owner: Linda Holmes, Longmont, CO

Lifetime Performance Earnings: $105,038 (1997-1999)

Five-Year Cutting Sire Earnings: $16,247,849

Lifetime Cutting Sire Earnings: $38,897,143

2. Metallic Cat

05S (High Brow Cat x Chers Shadow x Peptoboonsmal)

Breeder: The Roan Rangers, Weatherford, TX

Owner: Rocking P Ranch, Fort Worth, TX

Lifetime Performance Earnings: $637,711 (2008-2009)

Five-Year Cutting Sire Earnings: $20,524,749

Lifetime Cutting Sire Earnings: $21,644,433

1. High Brow Cat

88S (High Brow Hickory x Smart Little Kitty x Smart Little Lena)

Breeder: Hanes Chatham & Stewart Sewell, Aubrey, TX

Owner: Colt Ventures, Dallas, TX

Lifetime Performance Earnings: $110,784 (1991-1995)

Five-Year Cutting Sire Earnings: $23,469,331

Lifetime Cutting Sire Earnings: $79,279,171