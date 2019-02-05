Texas A& M Educator Wins National Veterinary Award

The Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) has named Dr. Gerald W. Parker, Jr. from the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences as the recipient of the 2019 Senator John Melcher, DVM Leadership in Public Policy Award.

The award, established in 2007, is presented to current or former faculty, staff, or students at an AAVMC member institution to recognize leadership in public policy that advances veterinary medical education and success in advocating for veterinary medical education on a national or international scale.

“The AAVMC is proud to recognize outstanding educators and researchers like Dr. Palmer who elevate academic veterinary medicine and inspire others through their commitment to professional excellence and service,” said AAVMC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Andrew T. Maccabe. “We look forward to publicly honoring him for his achievements during our 2019 annual conference.”

Parker is Texas A&M’s campus Director for Global One Health and Associate Dean for Global One Health at the veterinary college. He holds a joint appointment at the Bush School of Government Service as Director of the Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program within the Scowcroft Institute for International Affairs.

He has had a long and distinguished career of service to veterinary medicine, the U.S. military, and the U.S. government. He has become an essential resource and well-respected leader in Washington, D.C. on matters pertaining to biodefense, high consequence emerging infectious diseases, global health security, and all-hazards public health and medical preparedness. He is a former Commander and Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases and held senior executive level positions at the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense (DOD), including serving as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at HHS, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Chemical and Biological Defense at DOD.

In addition to his work at Texas A&M, Parker is a member of several advisory boards, including the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity for the Director of the National Institutes of Health, Texas Task Force on Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response for the Governor, and he serves as an ex officio member of the Biodefense Blue Ribbon Study Panel.

He is a 2009 recipient of the Distinguished Executive Presidential Rank Award, and the Secretary of Defense Medal for Meritorious Civilian Service in 2013.

Parker earned his BS and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from Texas A&M University, a MS from the Industrial College of Armed Forces and a PhD from the Baylor College of Medicine.

The will be officially presented during the AAVMC’s 2019 Annual Conference and Iverson Bell Symposium, March 8-10, at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Park is expected to address attendees at the conference

The AAVMC is a non-profit organization that aims to protect and improve the health and welfare of animals, people and the environment around the world by advancing academic veterinary medicine. Members include 49 accredited veterinary medical colleges in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean Basin, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

