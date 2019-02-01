Feb. 1 Table of Contents

Features
All-Star Status
Tatum Rice doesn’t brag, but a look at the facts shows the breadth of his accomplishments in the cutting arena. By Fran Devereux Smith, Page 32
Gettin’ Personal With… Roxanne Heij
Living in the Netherlands provides some opportunity for this reiner to ride, but thanks to friends in Texas, she travels to the U.S. to compete whenever she can. By Kristin Pitzer, Page 42
A Natural
After a stellar year with $138,601 in eligible earnings and the Amateur Rider of the Year title in hand, Langston Pattillo is on his way to becoming one of the industry’s elite riders. By Teri Lee, Page 44
Winning Duo
Hunter Morgan spent a good share of last year in the show pen — either cutting cows or running barrels — on her way to winning two year-end awards. By Teri Lee, Page 45
The Young Contender
At 14 years of age, Oklahoma cowgirl Taylor Worley secured the NCHA Limited-Age Event Rookie of the Year title. By Kristin Pitzer, Page 46
NCHA World Champions
The many days and miles of hauling were worth it to these horses and riders when they were rewarded with 2018 World championships. By Molly Montag & Katie Marchetti, Page 48
Event Coverage
IRHA/NRHA Futurity
The IRHA/NRHA Futurity reportedly made history by becoming the fourth-highest-paying reining event in the world. Spook Sunburst’s performance with Bernard Fonck made the show even more spectacular. By Simona Diale, Page 64
NCHA Futurity Sales
Western Bloodstock adjusted the schedule of the NCHA Futurity Sales, breathing fresh air into cutting’s No. 1 horse sale of the year. By Kelsey Pecsek Hruska, Page 100
Departments
Insights & Opinions, Page 14
Tack Room Talk, Page 18
Health Matters, Page 28
Auction Ear, Page 122
Event Calendar, Page 127
In the Spotlight, Page 128
