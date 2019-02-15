Scantly Clad & Ty Moore Win at Bonanza Cutting

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Scantly Clad kicked off her sophomore campaign with a flourish on Valentine’s Day.

Ridden by Ty Moore, the daughter of Equi-Stat Elite $24 Million Sire Metallic Cat marked a 220 to win the 4-Year-Old Non-Pro finals at the Bonanza Cutting. The class was held Thursday, Feb. 14, at the show in Weatherford, Texas.

Moore, of Madill, Oklahoma, said his goal was to let the mare do her thing and try “not to mess up.”

“She’s a real quick mare. She’s real cowy and she’s pretty strong for her size,” he said of the mare owned and bred by his aunt, Kathleen Moore. “She’s just a nice mare; she has a good look on a cow [and] tries to help you out.”

He had previously ridden the mare to the finals of the 2018 National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Futurity Non-Pro. The plan is to show her again at the Arbuckle Mountain Futurity in Ardmore, Oklahoma. If the mare continues to do well, there’s a chance they may keep her as a broodmare after her aged-event career is over, Moore said.

She is one of six money-winning performers out of Scoot A Lil Closer, a Smart Lil Scoot mare also owned by Kathleen Moore. An earner of $66,105, Scoot A Lil Closer is out of Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Producer Miss Echo Wood, a daughter of Doctor Wood that has produced the earners of $1.35 million.

Scantly Clad reminds Moore of her mother, who his aunt rode in the non-pro classes.

“She’s quick and cowy and she kind of looks like her, too,” he said.

The $13,734 first-place money from the Bonanza Cutting bumped Scantly Clad’s lifetime Equi-Stat record to $22,658, making her Scoot A Lil Closer’s second-leading earner behind Shesmisscongeniality($44,259, by Rockin W). In total, Scoot A Lil Closer’s progeny have earned more than $91,000.

