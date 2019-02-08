Pro Management to Run NRHA Futurity and Derby Shows

The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) has hired a management company to take on the broad planning, preparation and implementation of its two biggest shows, the Futurity and Derby.

Pro Management, Inc. of Byars, Oklahoma, will be taking the reins for these events. This collaboration combines NRHA’s already well-established, world-class events with Pro Management’s veteran staff and event-production expertise.

The company already manages three of the top 13 NRHA-approved shows each year, including the National Reining Breeders Classic, the Tulsa Reining Classic, and the Southwest Reining Horse Association Futurity. Owner Cheryl Cody, along with key staff members, also managed the reining at the 2018 Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina.

“Pro Management brings a level of experience to our signature events that exhibitors have come to appreciate,” NRHA Executive Director Gary Carpenter said in a statement. “Our Strategic Plan identified the prospect of outsourcing our events two years ago. I’m confident that our members will enjoy the service they will provide.”

NRHA President Mike Hancock said he was confident in Pro Mangement’s ability to handle shows of the magnitude of the Futurity and Derby.

“We wanted to put show management in the hands of people who do it every day, which would allow us to focus what we do best – running the NRHA and serving the needs of our 15,000 members,” he said.

With nearly 4,000 entries, the NRHA Futurity & Adequan® North American Affiliate Championship Show is the world’s largest reining event. It includes the 3-year-old Futurity, which offers a guaranteed $150,000 to the champion, as well as the Adequan® North American Affiliate Championships. The NRHA Derby features more than $600,000 in added money and hosts the Interscholastic Equestrian Association Western Championships.

“It’s truly an honor to be part of these events, and we are very excited about them,” Cheryl Cody said. “NRHA has done an incredible job of growing them over the years, and we are confident that our partnership with NRHA will continue that trend.”

NRHA and Pro Management staff members have already begun working out the logistics of the transition, something that Cody notes will be advantageous moving forward.

“Everyone on the NRHA staff has been amazing to work with, and together we are doing what is necessary to make this change as seamless as possible for the contestants and exhibitors,” she said.

Although first payments for the Futurity have already been sent to the NRHA Office, subsequent payments, entries, and questions will be handled by the Pro Management staff in the Byars office. Pro Management will also be handling the event media, trade shows, and stabling management, as well as stall sponsorships and placements.

For information on the events, people can either call the NRHA number (405) 946-7400) and the call will be transferred or call direct to the NRHA Events line at Pro Management at (580) 759-2424.

