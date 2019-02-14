Patillo Rides High Stylin CD Back To Winner’s Circle

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

High Stylin CD and Langston Patillo picked up right where they left off.

High Stylin CD ended last year as the National Cutting Horse Association Amateur Horse Of The Year. The son of High Brow CD and his teenage rider won limited-age cuttings around the country, amassing a whopping 695 championship points in the process.

One of their many wins was in the 5/6-Year-Old Amateur at the 2018 Bonanza Cutting. While they didn’t repeat in the class, Patillo and the horse he calls “Jones” did find their way back to the Bonanza winner’s circle.

This time, they did it in the 5/6-Year-Old Non-Pro:

5/6-Year-Old Non-Pro

Langston Patillo & High Stylin CD

13G (High Brow CD x Stylin Playgirl x Docs Stylish Oak)

Owner: Blake Patillo, St. Elmo, IL

Breeder: Sunrise Ranch LLC, Fayetteville, AR

221

$13,153