NCHA Offering New Judges Clinic

The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) is accepting applications for a clinic for new judges to be held before the Super Stakes. Applications are due next month.

Called the 2019 NCHA New Judge Applicant Clinic, the event will be classroom-only with video testing. It will be held at Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas.

All applicants must be more than 19 years old, must be an active NCHA member and must have been an NCHA member for at least five years. They cannot have a record of suspension or probation for three years preceding the application.

Additionally, anyone seeking approval must have been an active competitor for the past three years and must have won a minimum of at least $10,000 in the NCHA.

All applications may be returned by mail or email. If mailed, application, fees, and reference forms must be attached. The judges’ application, reference forms and additional information about NCHA judges are available at nchacutting.com.

Please mail the open book test back with the application. All applicants must score at least 80 percent to attend the seminar. Applicants must score at least a 75 percent on all three-judged video or live classes to become an NCHA carded judge.

The application fee is $125. Applicants who have earned less than $100,000 must also have three reference forms. The fee and reference forms must accompany the application, which is due on March 15.

For more information, contact Tammy Kimmel at the NCHA office at (817) 244-6188, ext. 158.

