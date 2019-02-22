Lannie-Jo Lisac Makes NRCHA Celebration of Champions a Twofer

On Thursday, Feb. 21, Lannie-Jo Lisac rode Soulanova to the Novice Non-Pro Bridle World Championship. She turned around on Friday, Feb. 22, and picked up another title with the gelding in the Youth Bridle.

“It’s amazing, I don’t even know how to explain it!” Lisac said of winning two World championships. “He was really good. He’s made five runs this week and is still showing good.”

Overall, “Bucket” and Lisac collected $3,685 for their success. That total elevated Lisac’s lifetime earnings to more than $37,000.

“He’s just so good; I give him lots of treats!” the teenager said of how she keeps Bucket happy during a long week of competing. “He just does it on his own.”

Lisac and Bucket first marked a 213 in the rein work before going down the fence to the tune of a 219, for a 432 composite. That total separated them from Reserve by merely a half-point.

“This was one of the best reining patterns we had here,” Lisac said. “I didn’t know [if our cow work would win the Championship] because I knew there was a lot more tough competition, but he was amazing, so I was happy with him no matter what.”

Lisac has been going down the fence for two years now and has achieved a lot of success with Bucket. The 13-year-old gelding (Soula Jule Star x Round Oak Annie x Smokum Oak) was bred by Deward and Kim Strong and boasts earnings of $51,942.

“He’s not a loveable horse, he kind of likes to be put away and not touched, but riding him, he always looks happy and is always doing his best,” Lisac said.

She thanked her whole family, including her parents, grandparents, sister and brother, and Todd and Pam Crawford “for all their help.”