Gunner Hits $11 Million Mark

The late stallion Colonels Smoking Gun (Gunner) continues to soar to new heights in the reining industry.

The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) announced Tuesday that the son of Colonelfourfreckle had become an NRHA Eleven Million Dollar Sire thanks to the exploits of his progeny in the United States and Europe.

He joins Topsail Whiz as the only sires to ever reach the milestone.

Bred by Eric Storey, of Henagar, Alabama, Gunner was one of 17 money-earning performers out of $656,610 producer Katie Gun (John Gun x Bueno Katie x Aledo Bueno Bar).

He was owned by Tim and Colleen McQuay of McQuay Stables Inc., of Tioga, Texas. His show ring highlights include the 1996 NRHA Open Futurity Reserve Championship, 1998 NRBC Open Reserve Championship, and 2001 United States Equestrian Team (USET) Festival of Champions National Reining Championship. He retired with an Equi-Stat record of $177,386.

Gunner’s top-earning offspring, according to Equi-Stat:

NRHA Derby Level 4 Open Champion Tinker With Guns ($346,368, out of Tinker Nic x Reminic), NRHA Futurity Level 4 Open Reserve Champion Gunners Tinseltown ($316,233, out of Miss Tinseltown x Great Red Pine), NRHA Futurity Level 4 Open Champion Americasnextgunmodel ($305,779, out of Cee Dun It Do It x Hollywood Dun It), NRHA Futurity Level 4 Open Champion Gunnatrashya (#236,457, out of Natrashya x Trashadeous) and NRHA Futurity Level 4 Open Reserve Champion Gunners Special Nite ($222,974, out of Mifs Doll x Mifillena).

Gunnatrashya and Gunners Special Nite also are Equi-Stat Elite $2 Million Dollar Sires.

Gunner was euthanized in 2013 after battling laminitis.

Gunner was euthanized in 2013 after battling laminitis.