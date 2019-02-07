Friends Buy East Texas Horse Auction

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Two longtime friends are the new owners of Premier Equine Auctions, which hosts horse sales in Lufkin, Texas.

Long-time auctioneer Steve Friskup and Mike Pedersen, who has been in the auction business for more than 30 years, said in a recent statement they plan to bring fresh ideas to the horse industry in an old-fashioned atmosphere. They said they want to offer a premier sale in order to bring buyers and sellers together in a professional environment.

“We are really excited about this partnership and are looking forward to serving all your equine auction needs,” Pedersen said in a statement.

The new ownership will combine for the upcoming East Texas Spring Fling Horse Sale on April 5-6 at the George H. Henderson Expo Center in in Lufkin, Texas. It will feature the Premier Riding Horse Session on Friday, April 5, and the Premier Mixed Session on Saturday, April 6. Officials expect ropers, reiners, cutters, sorters, penners and pleasure horses. The next sale will be October 11-12, also at the George H. Henderson Expo Center.

Pedersen had previously owned Premier Equine Auction before selling it in 2017 to Clay Wing.

For more details, visit premierequineauctions.com or call their office at (337) 494-1333.

