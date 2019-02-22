Cushing Savors NRCHA World Championship Aboard Sippin Boons Farm

Ask Corey Cushing about Sippin Boons Farm, and the Equi-Stat Elite $2 Million Rider gets a little misty.

The blue roan gelding is a special horse to Cushing and on Wednesday (Feb. 20) they teamed up to win the 2019 National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Open Two-Rein World Championship. They’d previously won an American Quarter Horse Association Junior Working Cow Horse World Championship, and the Cushing has grown fond of the 2012 horse owned by Eric and Wendy Dunn.

“He never quits. He tries so hard,” Cushing said after Wednesday’s win in Fort Worth, Texas. “Honestly, this is the biggest-stopping horse I’ve ever rode and one of the funnest horses I’ve ever gone down the fence on.”

The blue roan gelding by Smart Boons out of Peppy Nicolena (by Nic It In The Bud) won the title in a tough class by marking a composite of 445.5 (220.5 rein/225 cow). Although Sippin Boons Farm is for sale, or maybe because of that, Cushing seemed to savor the win aboard the sharp-looking blue roan he’s trained since the horse’s 2-year-old year. The horse is nicknamed “Ricky Bobby,” after the lead character in the NASCAR-themed comedic movie, Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby.

“He’s so strong and he’s so smart and if there’s ever been a reason for me to get into him, it’s only because he’s trying too hard,” Cushing said. “So, I’m really proud of him and I love him a lot. Great horse.”

Cushing rode the horse’s father, Smart Boons, to more than $184,000 in earnings and the NRCHA Derby Open Championship. Like Sippin Boons Farm, Smart Boons is owned by the Dunns.

The win earned $6,125 for the Dunns, of Norwich, Kansas. Sippin Boons Farm has an Equi-Stat record of more than $73,000, and is the leading earner for his sire and dam. He was bred by Walter Greeman and Tammy Hays, of Nocona, Texas.

Reserve Champions SJR Reygun (by Dual Rey) and Brady Weaver marked a 439.5 composite (215.5 rein/224 cow). They earned $4,813 for owner Gary Ewell, of Las Vegas, Nevada.

