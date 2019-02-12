Crey Zee Continues Win Streak At Bonanza Cutting

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Crey Zee and Tatum Rice are really on a roll.

The 2018 National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Open champions won their third straight title Monday night by taking the 4-Year-Old Open at the Bonanza Cutting. Their winning 224-point run at the show in Weatherford, Texas, came on the heels of their win last month in the 4-Year-Old Open at The Ike.

The $22,318 first-place paycheck pushed the daughter of the late Dual Rey’s earnings to nearly $230,000. She was bred and owned by Rice’s in-laws, Kevin and Sydney Knight, of Weatherford, Texas.

The Bonanza 4-Year-Old Open Reserve Championship went to Sugrspiznevrthingniz and Matt Gaines. The Equi-Stat Elite $8 Million Rider and the 2015 mare (Kit Kat Sugar x Jewels Got Lizzy x Lizzys Gotta Player) marked a 221 to earn $17,854 for owner James N Vangilder, of Weatherford, Texas.

Crey Zee is the first money-earning performer out of NCHA Open Reserve World Champion Eazee E. The 2010 broodmare by High Brow Cat out of Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Dam Zee Dually (by Dual Pep) earned $212,534 in her cutting career.

For more news and information from the Western performance horse industry, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.