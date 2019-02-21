NRCHA Non-Pro Limited A Bittersweet Win For Bacchetti & Heart Of A Remedy

Kristin Bacchetti was filled with a mix of happiness and a twinge of sadness after she and her outstanding boxing horse, Heart of A Remedy, won the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Non-Pro Limited World Championship.

On one hand, a victory at the NRCHA Celebration of Champions was the one major title the son of Heart of A Fox didn’t have to his name. On the other hand, it might have been the last major competition, or maybe even the last show ever, for the resident of Tracy, Calfornia, and the 12-year-old horse.

“He wants to still be shown and I want to start doing the younger events [limited-age classes], so I don’t know,” Bacchetti said after the class Wednesday night (Feb. 20) in Fort Worth, Texas. “We’ve kind of talked about selling him, but every time I talk about it I cry and I can’t do it.”

Together, they had won Non-Pro Limited titles held in conjunction with three NRCHA premier events – the Derby, the Stallion Stakes and the Snaffle Bit Futurity show. They’d also won at the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity show and won the 2017 American Quarter Horse Association Amateur Boxing World Championship.

They had not, however, taken home the top prize at the NRCHA Celebration of Champions. Given the horse’s impressive record, Bacchetti was thrilled the horse called “Copper” was able to fill that hole in his trophy case.

“He’s won every title for me,” she said. “This is the only title I didn’t have, so I was hoping to get it and I got it.”

They won the first-place check of $4,445 and a load of other prizes by marking a 434 composite (212 rein/222 cow). The Reserve Championship went to Douglas McDaniel, Jr., and CR Tuffs Magic Tonic (by Woody Be Tuff), who marked a composite of 428 (213.5 rein/215 cow)

Bred by Clear Lake Land & Cattle, Heart Of A Remedy is out of SDP Remedys Response (by Smart Peppy Doc). The first cow horse Bacchetti ever owned, he has an Equi-Stat record just shy of $120,000.

If the Celebration of Champions win turns out to be the last for Bacchetti and Heart Of A Remedy, they did it in the spotlight at one of the industry’s biggest events.

“He loves the show pen, loves to be shown,” Bacchetti said. “He’s fun to ride at home. And, I mean, just … He’s the once-in-a-lifetime horse.”

