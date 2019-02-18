Austrian Reining Horse Association Futurity Set For August

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Austrian Reining Horse Association Futurity and NRHA show will feature $80,000 in added money. The show continues to be one of the top reining events in Europe.

The show, which is slated for Aug. 21-24, will be held at H & D Quarter Horses in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

The Austrian Reining Horse Association Futurity is for both 3-year-old and 4-year-old horses. There are four levels in the 3-year-old Open and the Non-Pro. All classes are approved by the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA), and there is an NRHA ancillary show.

A stallion service auction in favor of the Austrian Reining Horse Association Futurity is already underway. Stallion breedings are available starting at 50 percent off their normal fee. Click here to visit the auction site.

For more news and information from the Western performance horse industry, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.