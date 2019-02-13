AQHA Meets Stakeholders In Favor Of Move To Fort Worth

“Key industry stakeholders” supportive of moving the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) headquarters to Fort Worth, Texas, have been raising money for a possible relocation, the association recently announced.

AQHA Executive Vice President Craig Huffhines said in a Feb. 1 posting on the association’s website that he and other AQHA staff were invited to meet with stakeholders and a planning group that were raising funds for a possible relocation of the Amarillo, Texas-based registry.

“While there remains a great deal of business case evaluation and economic considerations for such a proposal, it is important that we keep you informed as details become available,” the statement said. “You may hear of stakeholders, external to AQHA staff, commencing business planning and fundraising activities that will be necessary to make such a proposal financially feasible.”

AQHA spokeswoman Sarah Davisson told Quarter Horse News the meeting took place in January in Fort Worth. She did not identify the stakeholders.

AQHA has not taken any steps to relocate its headquarters, determined how much money it would need to relocate or identified any locations in the Fort Worth area that might serve as headquarters, Davisson added.

“At this point in time, a move is not imminent,” she said. “Today the Association’s focus is on AQHA’s internal operating goals and serving our industry and our members to the best of our ability.”

The National Cutting Horse Association and the American Paint Horse Association both have headquarters in Fort Worth. Another key association in the Western performance horse industry, the National Reined Cow Horse Association, is based north of the city in Pilot Point, Texas.

For more news and information from the Western performance horse industry, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.