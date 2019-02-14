APHA Offering Internships For College Students

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The American Paint Horse Association (APHA) is seeking applications for summer and fall internships at the Fort Worth, Texas-based association.

The program is designed so college students who have a passion for horses and an interest in the equine industry can grow their skills through hands-on, professional experience. Positions are in the Performance, Publications and Marketing/Sales departments.

According to the APHA, those who earn a spot on the internships will gain real-life experience, produce professional-quality work and meet some of the top horses and riders in the Paint industry, including at the APHA World Championships.

The deadline for summer applications is March 15. Visit apha.com/contacts/how-to-contact-apha/ for an application form and more information about the APHA’s internship program.

