A Tale Of The Cat to Stand in Texas for New Owners

A National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Futurity Open finalist by High Brow Cat has been sold and will stand publicly for the first time.

The stallion’s new owners on Friday, Feb. 1, announced he will stand at Alpha Equine in Granbury, Texas.

By Equi-Stat Elite $80 Million Sire High Brow Cat, A Tale Of The Cat finished seventh in the 2014 NCHA Futurity Open with Jason Clark for then-owner Robert Charles Brown. The stallion, nicknamed “Torch,” went on to compile an Equi-Stat record of $101,408 for Brown and subsequent owner, June McGee.

A Tale Of The Cat is one of 31 performers out of Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Dam Autumn Boon. The daughter of Dual Pep, who is out of Royal Blue Boon (by Boon Bar), has more than $1.86 million in progeny earnings, led by Im Countin Checks ($514,757, by Smart Lil Ricochet); Once In A Blu Boon ($316,564, by Peptoboonsmal); and Boon A Little ($122,245, by Smart Little Lena). All three of her leading earners also are sires.

According to the announcement, A Tale Of The Cat’s new owner is ATOC Partners LLC, which includes Randy Chartier and his wife, Kelle, of Millsap, Texas; AK19 Ltd., managed by Mike Sale and his daughter, Alyesha, of Sandy, Bedfordshire, England; and 2Henry’s LLC, aka 2Henry’s Ranch, of Hico, Texas.

Contact John Henry at 254-964-8480 for more information on A Tale Of The Cat.

