Woody Be Tuff Mares Dominate The Ike 4-Year-Old Non-Pro & Amateur Finals

Cody Hedlund of Lipan, Texas rode Wood Ya Teles to the herd in the 4-Year-Old Non-Pro Finals at The Ike Derby and Classic drawing a score of 221 from the judges.
The score remained unchallenged by the remainder of the field and the duo brought home a check of $11,418 from West Monroe, Louisiana adding to the mare’s $7,469 in lifetime earnings.
The Woody Be Tuff mare, who is out of Teles Bout This Cat (by WR This Cats Smart), was bred and is owned by Hedlund, a National Cutting Horse Association Non-Pro Hall of Fame earner of $922,340.
Hedlund claimed the title in the wake of earning The Ike Derby and Classic 5/6-Year-Old Non-Pro Championship aboard the gelding, Teles One Time (One Time Royalty x Teles Lies x Lenas Telesis) earlier in the week. The win added yet another $8,492 to his earnings from Louisiana.
The Reserve title went to Nadine Payne and Im Not Blue (Once in a Blu Boon x CW Charlies Angel x SM Blazin Dually), who earned a check for $9,269.
4-Year-Old Amateur
The 4-Year-Old Amateur Championship featured 13 horse-and-rider teams, and it was a 218 marked by Julie Beasley, of Montgomery, Alabama and CR Dualin Out Tuff that secured the title from the fifth draw.
Beasley, an earner of $265,768, piloted her CR Dualin Out Tuff (Woody Be Tuff x ARC Catty Dual x Dual Pep) to $23,147 in lifetime earnings according to Equi-Stat.
The mare, who was bred by Center Ranch, in Centerville, Texas added $3,812 to her earnings in The Ike Hamilton Arena. After making the finals of the Non-Pro and Limited Non-Pro at the NCHA Futurity, the duo recently claimed the 4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur Championship at the Augusta Futurity in Augusta, Georgia.
The Reserve title went to Lynn Goforth of Max Meadows, Virginia and Cat A Rally (Cat A Rey x KF Smart Alley Pep x Smart Little Lena), who scored a 217 and a check of $2,909 for their efforts.
4-Year-Old Intermediate Non-Pro
Michelle Cowan and Gingrsnap
15M (Woody Be Tuff x Pepto Smoothy x Peptoboonsmal)
Owner: Cowan Ranch Inc., Ardmore, OK
Breeder: Center Ranch, Centerville, TX
Score: 218
Payout: $10,889
5/6-Year-Old Intermediate Non-Pro
Alexa Dahl and Playsomethingsmooth
14G (Smooth As A Cat x Play Corn x Playgun)
Owner: Sue and Alexa Dahl, Bremerton, WA
Breeder: Dan and Karen Hansen, Weatherford, TX
Score: 222
Payout: $3,836