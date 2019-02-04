Woody Be Tuff Mares Dominate The Ike 4-Year-Old Non-Pro & Amateur Finals

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cody Hedlund of Lipan, Texas rode Wood Ya Teles to the herd in the 4-Year-Old Non-Pro Finals at The Ike Derby and Classic drawing a score of 221 from the judges.

The score remained unchallenged by the remainder of the field and the duo brought home a check of $11,418 from West Monroe, Louisiana adding to the mare’s $7,469 in lifetime earnings.

The Woody Be Tuff mare, who is out of Teles Bout This Cat (by WR This Cats Smart), was bred and is owned by Hedlund, a National Cutting Horse Association Non-Pro Hall of Fame earner of $922,340.

Hedlund claimed the title in the wake of earning The Ike Derby and Classic 5/6-Year-Old Non-Pro Championship aboard the gelding, Teles One Time (One Time Royalty x Teles Lies x Lenas Telesis) earlier in the week. The win added yet another $8,492 to his earnings from Louisiana.

The Reserve title went to Nadine Payne and Im Not Blue (Once in a Blu Boon x CW Charlies Angel x SM Blazin Dually), who earned a check for $9,269.

4-Year-Old Amateur

The 4-Year-Old Amateur Championship featured 13 horse-and-rider teams, and it was a 218 marked by Julie Beasley, of Montgomery, Alabama and CR Dualin Out Tuff that secured the title from the fifth draw.

Beasley, an earner of $265,768, piloted her CR Dualin Out Tuff (Woody Be Tuff x ARC Catty Dual x Dual Pep) to $23,147 in lifetime earnings according to Equi-Stat.

The mare, who was bred by Center Ranch, in Centerville, Texas added $3,812 to her earnings in The Ike Hamilton Arena. After making the finals of the Non-Pro and Limited Non-Pro at the NCHA Futurity, the duo recently claimed the 4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur Championship at the Augusta Futurity in Augusta, Georgia.

The Reserve title went to Lynn Goforth of Max Meadows, Virginia and Cat A Rally (Cat A Rey x KF Smart Alley Pep x Smart Little Lena), who scored a 217 and a check of $2,909 for their efforts.



4-Year-Old Intermediate Non-Pro

Michelle Cowan and Gingrsnap

15M (Woody Be Tuff x Pepto Smoothy x Peptoboonsmal)

Owner: Cowan Ranch Inc., Ardmore, OK

Breeder: Center Ranch, Centerville, TX

Score: 218

Payout: $10,889



5/6-Year-Old Intermediate Non-Pro

Alexa Dahl and Playsomethingsmooth

14G (Smooth As A Cat x Play Corn x Playgun)

Owner: Sue and Alexa Dahl, Bremerton, WA

Breeder: Dan and Karen Hansen, Weatherford, TX

Score: 222

Payout: $3,836