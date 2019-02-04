4 To Be Inducted Into NCHA Members Hall Of Fame

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) has announced the next four inductees into its Members Hall of Fame.

The four outstanding contributors to the sport — Lonnie Allsup (posthumously), Mike Mowery, David McDavid and Jon White — will be inducted in June during the NCHA Convention in Fort Worth, Texas.

Lewis Wray, Interim Executive Director for NCHA, said the men have dedicated their lives to the sport of cutting, and is very proud to witness these accomplishments for them.

“Cutting is one big family,” he said in a statement. “These individuals have shown tremendous dedication and passion to this sport, and to be inducted into the Members Hall of Fame ensures their name and all their hard work will be solidified in the association’s history.”

As outlined in the NCHA Rulebook, the NCHA Members Hall of Fame was established to recognize those individuals who have made outstanding and unusual contributions to the NCHA basic purpose, which is the public exhibition and constant promotion of the cutting horse.

The NCHA plans to release more information about each inductee will be closer to their induction.

More details about rules, qualifications and the Hall of Fame selection process is available at nchacutting.com.

