Willie J Rey & Walt Erwin Wow In Augusta

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Willie J Rey and Walt Erwin were on their A-game Friday night in Augusta.

The trainer and the 5-year-old gelding (Dual Rey x Cat Black I x Smooth As A Cat) marked a 220 to win the 5/6-Year-Old Open at the Augusta Futurity, topping a talented field of limited-aged event horses during the finals held Jan. 18.

The gelding named in honor of co-owner Denise Seiz’s late father, Jim Williams, is now the earner of more than $55,000.

Erwin and Seiz talked to Quarter Horse News about what proved to be an adventurous run in Augusta.

For more news and information from the Western performance horse industry, subscribe to Quarter Horse News