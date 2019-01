Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Somethingtobelievein sure must like it in Augusta.

The daughter of Hydrive Cat won her second title at the show, held in Augusta, Georgia, on Friday (Jan. 18) when she and co-owner Jody McGlothlin took the 5/6-Year-Old Non-Pro. Last year, Jody’s husband, Brett, rode the mare to the show’s 5/6-Year-Old Open title.

And that isn’t all. The mare really does seem at home in James Brown Arena.

