Table of Contents

Features

Gettin’ Personal With… David & Janice Little

From the show pen to the movie screen, this couple balances a love of cutting horses with unique roles in the film industry. By Amber Hodge, Page 74.

Broodmares

The Folly of Fescue

Broodmares need special consideration when pastured on some kinds of tall fescue to avoid dangerous fescue toxicosis. By Abigail Boatwright, Page 60.

The Powerful MHC

The major histocompatibility complex contributes to more than just tissue compatibility. It could play a major role in reproduction, too. By Katie Navarra, Page 66.

Mares Have Beans?

An online video has mare owners questioning what’s going on back there. By Megan Arszman, Page 70.

Equi-Stat Broodmare Statistics

These leading ladies are the top cutting, reining and reined cow horse broodmares. By QHN Staff, Page 93.

Meradas Little Sue

Circle Y Ranch owners Nancy Pearce and Penny Youngblood treated Meradas Little Sue like a prima donna because, they say, she deserved it! By Teri Lee, Page 94.

Event Coverage

NRHA Futurity

A smoking run in the Open finals led to the NRHA Futurity Level 4 Open Championship for A Vintage Smoke and Jason Vanlandingham. By Kristin Pitzer & Katie Marchetti, Page 40.

AQHA World Show

As the AQHA closed the 2018 show season at its annual World Show, some repeat champions visited the winner’s circle, as well as some new title-holders. By Teri Lee, Kelsey Pecsek Hruska & Kate Bradley Byars, Page 78.

Departments

Insights & Opinions, Page 14

Tack Room Talk, Page 18

Health Matters, Page 36

Brand New, Page 104

Event Calendar, Page 111

In the Spotlight, Page 112

