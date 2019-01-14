Open World Champion: “The Whole Package” Hashtags Wins World Title

Hashtags and Tatum Rice had nothing to prove as they walked to the herd for the final time in the stallion’s career at the 2018 National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

They’d won money from coast to coast, taking titles or reserve championships from Georgia to California, racking up wins in both limited-age events and the lucrative Mercuria/NCHA World Series of Cutting. The blue roan stallion owned by Hashtag Ventures LP, of Weatherford, Texas, earned so much money during the course of the year, he had the Open World Championship in the bag before the World Finals even started.

But that didn’t stop them from putting on a show during cutting’s 2018 finale at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. They placed in every go-round and in the fourth and final round, they capped off the son of Metallic Cat’s career with a 231, winning the go and securing the the World Finals Show Reserve Championship.

“It’s kind of a storybook ending to a great career to go out with that score and that run, and the crowd was so into it,” said Rice, an Equi-Stat Elite $2 Million Rider.

He said the performance at Will Rogers — a phenomenal round at the end of a big year — seemed to sum up what the stallion was all about.