NRHA Announces Affiliate Ambassadors in New Program Sponsored by Toyon Ranch

The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) recognized volunteers from 14 regions around the world as special guests during the Sliders’ Night Out event hosted by the Reining Horse Foundation (RHF) on Nov. 28. This new program is made possible by NRHA Heritage Partner Toyon Ranch, owned by John & Nancy Tague, of Pilot Point, Texas.

The volunteers were selected for the special recognition, which included complimentary reserved seating at the fundraising banquet, a certificate and free admission for the NRHA Futurity. Those who attended Sliders’ Night Out also received a travel award.

The inaugural program resulted in the names of 40 volunteers submitted for recognition, and a person or couple was selected for each of the eight U.S. and six international regions.

Every person who was submitted in 2018 will receive a certificate acknowledging appreciation for their contributions. Among the group are NRHA Pros, Non-Pros, judges, secretaries and stewards.

“Reining at the grassroots is made possible through members who volunteer at our NRHA affiliates,” said Gary Carpenter, NRHA Commissioner. “The volunteers who joined us at Sliders’ Night Out and the NRHA Futurity are representative of our diverse NRHA members. We expect they will enjoy this experience and then turn around and go back to their affiliates and get to work, carrying with them many positives happening through the Reining Horse Foundation and NRHA.”

Toyon Ranch has a commitment to present Sliders’ Night Out and the Affiliate Ambassador program for three years. The event is a fundraiser for the 501(c)3 nonprofit Reining Horse Foundation, whose mission is caring for the reining community and honoring the sport’s legacy. Core programs include the Dale Wilkinson Memorial Crisis Fund; youth scholarship and leadership development; and perpetuation of the NRHA Hall of Fame.

2018 NRHA Affiliate Ambassadors

Northwest Region

Stephanie Porath

Great Western RHA

Southwest

Kim Niven

Arizona RHA

Mountain

Guy & Valerie Vernon

Eastern Plains RHA

North Central

John & Lacy Zimmerman

North Central RHA

South Central

JD Badertscher

West Texas RHA

East Central

Kris Hansen

Michigan RHA

Southeast

Terri Mainey

Southeastern RHA

Northeast

Shawn Reynolds

Eastern Pennsylvania RHA

Europe

Paulus Beurskens

Western Canada

Bonna Jean Bateman

Central Canada RHA

Eastern Canada

Bob Gleeton and Marilou Paradis

Quebec RHA

Mexico

Mariano Pedrero

ANCR Mexico

South America

Debora Frisch

ACR Argentina

Australia

Lynda Gray

Reining Australia

For more information, visit reiningfoundation.com or call (405) 946-7400.