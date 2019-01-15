Quarter Horse News > News > Current News > Reining News > NRHA Announces Affiliate Ambassadors in New Program Sponsored by Toyon Ranch
Reining News

NRHA Announces Affiliate Ambassadors in New Program Sponsored by Toyon Ranch

Posted on January 15, 2019 by

The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) recognized volunteers from 14 regions around the world as special guests during the Sliders’ Night Out event hosted by the Reining Horse Foundation (RHF) on Nov. 28. This new program is made possible by NRHA Heritage Partner Toyon Ranch, owned by John & Nancy Tague, of Pilot Point, Texas.

The volunteers were selected for the special recognition, which included complimentary reserved seating at the fundraising banquet, a certificate and free admission for the NRHA Futurity. Those who attended Sliders’ Night Out also received a travel award.

The inaugural program resulted in the names of 40 volunteers submitted for recognition, and a person or couple was selected for each of the eight U.S. and six international regions.

Every person who was submitted in 2018 will receive a certificate acknowledging appreciation for their contributions. Among the group are NRHA Pros, Non-Pros, judges, secretaries and stewards.

“Reining at the grassroots is made possible through members who volunteer at our NRHA affiliates,” said Gary Carpenter, NRHA Commissioner. “The volunteers who joined us at Sliders’ Night Out and the NRHA Futurity are representative of our diverse NRHA members. We expect they will enjoy this experience and then turn around and go back to their affiliates and get to work, carrying with them many positives happening through the Reining Horse Foundation and NRHA.”

Toyon Ranch has a commitment to present Sliders’ Night Out and the Affiliate Ambassador program for three years. The event is a fundraiser for the 501(c)3 nonprofit Reining Horse Foundation, whose mission is caring for the reining community and honoring the sport’s legacy. Core programs include the Dale Wilkinson Memorial Crisis Fund; youth scholarship and leadership development; and perpetuation of the NRHA Hall of Fame.

2018 NRHA Affiliate Ambassadors

Northwest Region
Stephanie Porath
Great Western RHA

Southwest
Kim Niven
Arizona RHA

Mountain
Guy & Valerie Vernon
Eastern Plains RHA

North Central
John & Lacy Zimmerman
North Central RHA

South Central
JD Badertscher
West Texas RHA

East Central
Kris Hansen
Michigan RHA

Southeast
Terri Mainey
Southeastern RHA

Northeast
Shawn Reynolds
Eastern Pennsylvania RHA

Europe
Paulus Beurskens 

Western Canada
Bonna Jean Bateman
Central Canada RHA

Eastern Canada
Bob Gleeton and Marilou Paradis
Quebec RHA

Mexico
Mariano Pedrero
ANCR Mexico

South America
Debora Frisch
ACR Argentina

Australia
Lynda Gray
Reining Australia

For more information, visit reiningfoundation.com or call (405) 946-7400.