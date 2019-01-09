Non-Pros Win Big at Abilene Spectacular

The Abilene Spectacular Derby Non-Pro ended in a non-working finals, which took place Jan. 8-9 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene, Texas. When it was all said and done, Jaylee Hall and One Time Legend, bred by Cowan Select Horses, rose to the top with their composite score of 435. They took home a paycheck worth $7,288.

Their run in the Non-Pro first go was scored a 218. It was Hall’s second time to show the gelding, and her nerves tried to get the best of her.

“We went in there and Boyd [Rice] had three decent cows picked out for me. I tried to just make three clean cuts, knowing if I could do that, the horse would take care of the rest,” she said. “I just shaped them out to the outside and laid him down there on a cow, and he was pretty good for me.”

In the second go, the duo marked a 217. They only cut two cows, and the first cow was their saving grace.

“The second cow was pretty numb, just kind of stood in the middle for me,” Hall said. “I had a hard time getting my second cow cut but just was patient and separated them out. [One Time Legend] is a pretty solid little horse.”

Hall purchased “Robbie,” named after Robbie Boyce, at the National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity last year, even though she and her mom hadn’t planned on buying anything. She was enamored with the gelding’s (One Time Pepto x HR Playin Legend x Little Lenas Legend) expression and how hard he stopped, so the deal was done.

“He’s real cowy and very talented. He’s a cool horse and he’s got lots of personality,” she said.

Hall thanked Rice and the rest of her help — Lloyd Cox, Sean Flynn and Kobie Wood — along with her mom and dad for their support. She hopes to see Rice show Robbie at The Ike next.

A composite score of 431.5 (216/215.5) gave Lindy Ashlock and Very Reytro, the 2018 NCHA Futurity Non-Pro Reserve Champions, the 4-Year-Old Non-Pro Reserve Championship. She and the gelding (Dual Rey x Cat Mom Do x High Brow Cat), bred by Double Dove Ranch, collected $5,830.

5/6-Year-Old Non-Pro

Paula Wood & Cool N Hot

14S (Hottish x Donas Cool Cat x High Brow Cat)

Owner: Kobie & Paula Wood, Stephenville, TX

Breeder: Kobie & Paula Wood, Stephenville, TX

Score: 444 (219/225)

Payout: $9,791