Nominations Open for the 2019 Equine Industry Vision Award

Nominations are now open for the 18th annual Equine Industry Vision Award. Sponsored by Zoetis since its inception, the prestigious award is the first of its kind to showcase innovation across the entire equine market, as well as ingenuity and service.

Award nominees may include individuals and/or organizations. Candidates may be considered for a single outstanding visionary achievement or for sustained outstanding contributions that have made a profound impact on the equine industry. Anyone is eligible to be nominated, re-nominated or to nominate a candidate for the award. Nominations are due Feb. 25, 2019.

The 2019 Equine Industry Vision Award recipient will be announced during a breakfast ceremony sponsored by Zoetis on May 31, 2019, at the American Horse Publications (AHP) Equine Media Conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The winner receives a lead crystal trophy created by master artisan Peter Wayne Yenawine and commissioned by Zoetis. Additionally, the name of the award recipient is engraved on the Equine Industry Vision Award Perpetual Trophy on display at Zoetis headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey.

“Zoetis is proud to honor those who are committed to advancing the equine industry with this prestigious award,” said Jeannie Jeffery, Zoetis equine business head. “The award aligns with our mission to improve equine wellness and welfare for all horses, and we are proud to carry on the tradition of the Equine Industry Vision Award for the 18th consecutive year.”

To request a nomination ballot for the 2019 Equine Industry Vision Award, contact Judy Lincoln, EIVA coordinator, American Horse Publications, at 386-760-7743 or [email protected] information is also available online at www.americanhorsepubs.org/equine-industry-vision-award. All entry materials are due Feb. 25, 2019.

Past recipients of the Equine Industry Vision Award are true visionaries who have contributed to the growth and preservation of the equine industry, and include: