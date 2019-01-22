NCHA Hires New Director Of Shows

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) has hired a new director of show management.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based association on Tuesday announced Shianne Megel would join the NCHA team after spending nine years working for the National Reining Hose Association (NRHA).

Megel, who was the NRHA’s senior director of events, has had a successful career in the equine and agriculture industry, with a passion for non-profit organizations. Since her graduation for West Texas A&M she has worked for the Texas Beef Council and the Oklahoma Agr-Ability Project.

Most recently while at NRHA, Megel was responsible for executing the strategic direction of the Association through departmental management of Events, Member Services, Affiliates, Competition & Education (Judges/Stewards/Secretaries), Animal Welfare & Medications, International Competition, Youth Development and Reiner-Suite Technology Development.

“We are excited to have Megel join the NCHA team,” NCHA Interim Executive Director Lewis Wray said in a statement. “Her recent work with NRHA in their Show Department as she oversaw the development of their newest IT programs and her vast knowledge and experience in event production, will make her a vital addition to the NCHA.”

The NCHA says Megel will be relocating to Fort Worth with her family and begin work in February.

