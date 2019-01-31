Metallic Rebel Breeding To Benefit Cutting Family

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Time is running out to bid on a 2019 breeding to Metallic Rebel that will benefit a cutting industry family who battled cancer. The auction closes at midnight tonight (Thursday, Jan. 31).

Proceeds from the breeding to the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Open Horse of the Year by Metallic Cat out of Sweet Abra (by Abrakadabracre) will go to the family of Rich Timmons, who died Dec. 13, 2018, of brain cancer. Rich, who trained cutting horses in Glen Rose, Texas, is survived by his wife, Sheri, and children Monika, Michaela, Justin, Nicholas and Jacob.

According to a post on Metallic Rebel’s Facebook page, the stallion’s owners, Tom and Lisa Guinn, hope the money will be used to offset medical bills, cover daily expenses for the Timmons family or be put aside for college funds for the family’s children.

“Our hope with this donation is to help one of our own in a time of need,” the post said.

As of 3 p.m. Central on Thursday, the bidding had reached $7,000. The auction closes at midnight, Thursday (Jan. 31).

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Timmons family and, according to the Facebook post, be delivered personally to the family.

Click here for more details or to place a bid.

An earner of $437,964 in the cutting pen, Metallic Rebel stands at Beau Galyean Stallion Services in Fort Worth, Texas. His first foals were born in 2018.

