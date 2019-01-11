Horses Star In New PBS Nature Documentary

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The human relationship with the horse, including the Quarter Horse, will be featured in an upcoming two-part miniseries on PBS.

The show, Equus: Story of the Horse, will feature anthropologist Niobe Thompson traveling the world to uncover the history of mankind’s relationship with the horse and discover the habits and biology of these majestic animals and why some 400 breeds are thriving today.

The stunningly filmed series, which will air at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on Wednesdays, Jan. 16-23, will highlight many incredible breeds, including Thoroughbreds, Quarter Horses, Arabians, and the wild Sable Island horses.

It also shows several scientific breakthroughs, such as:

The first realistic animation of the 45 million-year-old ancestor of the horse, the Dawn horse.

Psychology tests to uncover how horses use non-verbal signals to communicate with each other and understand human expressions.

The “speed gene” test that can determine whether a thoroughbred will be a distance, sprint or mixed-distance runner.

How the only truly wild horses on Canada’s Sable Island were able to adapt to their environment.

Episode 1, “Origins,” will premier Wednesday, Jan. 16 on PBS. Check local listings for broadcast times on local PBS stations.

Click here for more on the series.

