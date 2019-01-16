Exciting Times

The new year is here, and we are all full of hope and inspiration. We’re setting goals and running as fast as we can into 2019 to reach them. Along with that, for me, it is a time to reflect.

2019 … WOW! Where does the time go? This is my fourth year with SDP Buffalo Ranch; that time has gone so fast is seems like a heartbeat. I am the marketing director for the ranch and there’s no question — I love what I do. My job comes with a whole lot of deadlines. I have said several times on many different occasions that nothing will age you faster than deadlines, and I believe that with all my heart. It’s a good thing I have those great Asian genes given to me by my father. They keep me looking young.

So, as I was saying, this is my fourth year with SDP Buffalo Ranch. I’d just like to take a minute and reflect on those years.

On day one, I was so excited to be here, to learn and to be trained on all that goes on here. I was fascinated by the ranch in general. I got here and got settled into my new desk. Not long after, in walked my new boss, Shane Plummer. I expected him to grab a chair and sit down next to me, so we could get started on some much-needed training. Nope, I was wrong.

He stopped, greeted me with a “good morning,” and then he said, “Can you swim?” I replied, “Yes.” He said, “Good. Let me know if you have any questions.” That was mid-January. I don’t have to tell most of you how busy mid-January is at a stallion station or breeding facility. Luckily, the person before me left a GREAT set of notes on how everything was done and thank goodness for Kim Gardner, our breeding manager.

That was in 2016. I learned a lot about the breeding business, about the cutting horse industry and about marketing stallions. In 2016, this was our stallion roster. It was a pretty darn good one, if you ask me!

In 2017, we grew. We added seven stallions to that roster.

In 2018, we grew again, adding an additional seven stallions!

With each year, the caliber of stallions in our care got better and better, and in return, we bred a lot more mares. That’s a win! Because of that, we added three amazing people to our team — Frank Sigala, Alexis Stephas and Christine Vera.

So here we are now in 2019. I get emotional because I am so proud of the stallions we are offering this year. I’m so blessed to be working with a team of people that are some of the very best professionals in the industry and whom I now call friends. We have a boss who is a visionary in this industry, and who is fair and honest. He not only wants Buffalo Ranch to succeed but also wants us to succeed as individuals and gives us the tools to do so. Last, but certainly not least, I am honored to have amazing owners who trust us with their stallions and their breeding futures. A BIG THANK YOU TO ALL OF YOU! As we grow and learn, we will continue to set our goals and do our best to reach them.

Our mission: SDP Buffalo Ranch is committed to breeding the “best to the best” (quality broodmares and stallions that unite superior genotype and phenotypes), while achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction. Buffalo Ranch is dedicated to building longterm relationships and inspiring excellence in the equine industry.

These are exciting times!

Click here to view the 2019 Stallion Roster.

