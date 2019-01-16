Dick Gaines Passes Away

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Dick Gaines, of Wichita Falls, Texas, has passed away at the age of 75 following an illness.

Gaines, a past National Cutting Horse Association President, died on Jan. 15, according to a Facebook post from Horsemen For Christ. Gaines, who was an Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Rider and the father of Equi-Stat Elite $8 Million Rider Matt Gaines, lost son Tim earlier in the month, Horsemen For Christ posted on Jan. 8.

Services for Dick Gaines will be held Monday, Jan. 21, at Grace Church in Wichita Falls.