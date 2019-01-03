Quarter Horse News > News > Current News > Reining News > Deadline to Nominate for NRHA Events Approaching

Deadline to Nominate for NRHA Events Approaching

horse and rider
A Vintage Smoke and Jason Vanlandingham were the 2018 NRHA Futurity Level 4 Open Champions. • Photo by Kristin Pitzer

Owners/breeders who want their prospects to be eligible for some of the biggest shows in reining are just eight days from the deadline to submit their nominations.

The deadline to nominate is Jan. 10, 2019. Late fees will be applied if nominating after Jan. 10.

Nominated horses are eligible to compete at the NRHA Futurity, NRHA Derby, European Futurity and European Derby. In 2017, more than $992,000 in Nominator Incentive Money was paid out.

In order for horses to be eligible to enter and show in the NRHA North American and European events, they must be nominated and/or optioned into the applicable NRHA Nomination Program. The nomination does not enter them into the Futurity or Derby; it only makes them eligible to enter.

