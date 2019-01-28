Collier & Schulte Offer Free Online Training Series

Two respected trainers and personal coaches in the Western performance horse world are offering a free online training series to help riders prepare for this year’s show season.

Be Unstoppable, hosted by Sandy Collier and Barbra Schulte, kicks off Monday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. Central with the first of a four-class series. Classes are scheduled over the next four days.

“We all need to evaluate where we are technically, physically, and mentally,” the instructors said in a statement. “Strategic planning and targeted activities are essential to keep you focused on your unique needs, and keep you moving forward. No matter where you live, this is the time of year to get focused on what you will do this year, and how you will do it.”

Each class in the Be Unstoppable series is a one-hour session with a live question-and-answer section to evaluate attendees’ skills. The program is designed for riders of all experience levels in the cutting, reined cow horse, ranch versatility and stock horse disciplines. The class themes are: competitive mental skills; boxing/down the fence; cutting/herd work; and reining.

“This is a time of the year that can be so frustrating for people,” said Schulte, who has $984,325 in lifetime earnings. “There is so much down time when they’re anxious to get going.

“But it’s really such a rich time of the year. Lots can happen to not only keep learning in all kinds of creative ways, but also to get in touch with where you are: how you will focus your time in and out of the show pen, now and moving forward.”

Collier, of Santa Maria, California, has earned $833,000 since posting her first check to Equi-Stat in 1985. She is the only woman to win the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Snaffle Bit Futurity Open. With multiple NRCHA and American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) World championships under her belt, Collier also serves as an international clinician and judge. The author of “Reining Essentials,” and educational DVDs is an honoree in both the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and the NRCHA Hall of Fame, as well as an internationally certified life coach.

Schulte, who was the first woman to win the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Summer Spectacular Derby and Classic, has a master’s degree in speech pathology and audiology, and certification as a personal performance coach for riders from the Human Performance Institute in Orlando, Florida.

Named National Female Equestrian of the Year Award by the AQHA, Schulte’s an honoree in the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and in the NCHA Members Hall of Fame. She is a personal performance coach, a cutting horse trainer, publisher of online programs, clinician, author and speaker.

“This is our second time to do this,” Schulte said. “Last summer we hosted the “Summer Tune Up,” and people so love it, we decided to do a winter version!”

To sign up for Collier and Schulte’s online sessions or for more information, visit beunstoppable.lpages.co/rss-save-my-spot.