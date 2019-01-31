Silver Spurs & Clinton Anderson To Offer Free Colt-Starting Demonstration

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The public is invited to a free Clinton Anderson colt-starting demonstration at Silver Spurs Equine in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Well-known horseman and clinician Clinton Anderson will give the demonstration at 10 a.m., March 16, at the breeding farm located at 14445 E Quail Track Road. There is no cost to attend.

The event will cover how to introduce a saddle to a horse for the first time and how to establish a foundation on the ground for a successful first ride. Attendees will learn success tips and troubleshooting advice to fine-tune their skills as horsemen.

Along with learning Anderson’s step-by-step process for putting a safe, first ride on a horse, attendees can check out Silver Spurs’ facility and its lineup of stallions, including National Reining Breeders Classic Level 4 Open Co-Reserve Champion Epic Titan. Anderson, the breeder of Epic Titan, partnered with Silver Spurs Equine in 2018 to ensure a successful breeding career for the Paint stallion by Colonels Smoking Gun (Gunner) out of Princess In Diamonds (by Shining Spark).

Before he entered the reining pen, Epic Titan was featured with Anderson in a training series on Youtube, “Titan: A Legend in the Making.”

Established in 2005, Silver Spurs is owned and operated by Michael and Michelle Miola stands 37 stallions representing the disciplines of reining, working cow horse, barrel racing, racing and halter.

Concessions will be available at the demonstration. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs as seating will be limited. For more details, visit silverspursequine.com.

